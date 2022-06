By the middle of next week, one offensive tackle hoping to earn an offer will have already attended three Ohio State camps since the start of June. Given the 6-foot-8, 340-pound frame of 2023 tackle Jordan Hall, it’s no wonder first-year offensive line coach Justin Frye wants to take a couple of extra looks at the local talent out of KIPP Columbus. Hall isn’t ranked in the 247Sports Composite, but his obvious physical tools and raw ability might just allow him to earn an offer from his hometown school by the end of the month.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO