ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima County, WA

Yakima summer job program aimed at keeping teens away from gangs

By Emily Goodell
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yG2sN_0g2aVWgN00

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Community organizations have partnered to help at-risk youth gain work experience and avoid gang involvement this summer by participating in the 16th annual 100 Jobs for 100 Kids program.

Since its inception more than a decade ago, the program has found part-time, minimum wage work for more than 2,000 young people in Yakima County at local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“We do focus on at-risk youth, particularly because that’s why the program exists,” said Adrianne Garner with OIC of Washington. “This was started years ago by Bill Dolsen, the [president] of Coca Cola and Pat Carey, the owner of Carey Motors.”

Garner said the program was created in the early 2000s as a way to keep young people out of trouble over the summer, after a teenage boy was killed in a gang-related shooting near East Arlington and South 7th streets.

“If we have helped one, then we’ve done our job,” Garner said.

Garner said students typically sign up to attend the youth career fair, where they fill out a job application, participate in a mock interview and receive training on work readiness — all to prepare for a real interview with a potential employer.

The program was unable to hold an in-person event in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. Last year, they were able to use the virtual platform Gather town to hold the career fair and decided to use it again for this year’s event.

“We had to find something that would really kind of be appealing to the kids,” Garner said. “This offers an opportunity, really, for kids to be able to join from where they’re at.”

The program is a partnership between the OIC of Washington, Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Safe Yakima Valley, Yakima-area Rotary clubs, which help to provide funding and job opportunities for the at-risk youth.

“These jobs aren’t open on Craigslist; you won’t see them in the paper,” Garner said. “Rotary actually has a jobs for kids committee and that’s where the jobs come from.”

Garner said the Rotarians involved either hire young people themselves, provide the funding necessary for a kid to be hired for a local nonprofit or direct the program toward other organizations who might want to get involved.

“It’s for four weeks, 20 hours a week,” Garner said. “The employers, of course, have the opportunity to keep the kids on longer if they want to but we really just want to give them a sampling of how it would be to have a workplace experience.”

Garner said while programming for high school students over the summer has increased since the program was first created, there’s still a high need for it as youth gang involvement continues in the area.

There have been several violent incidents involving teens this year in Yakima County. In March, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting outside Eisenhower High School that injured an 18-year-old man and killed a 16-year-old boy.

Several months later, a 13-year-old boy was arrested after police said he shot five people at the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Sunnyside. Just last week, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the head while in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue.

Investigators believe each one of those incidents were gang-related.

Garner said they’re still working to get all the information they need to connect teens with prospective employers and make sure any kid who wants a summer job can get one.

“The kids still need our support; they still need us to be there,” Garner said.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima high school seniors visit younger students to inspire them

About 15 Eisenhower High School seniors stood tall in their caps and gowns before a sea of small, waving hands and smiling faces. Cheers reverberated off the gym floor as Nob Hill Elementary School students and staff celebrated the graduates. This was the first year the Yakima School District organized...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Wapato student graduates with help of others after losing her mother senior year

WAPATO — Remembering what her mother said, Janel Pimms knows she was right. But Janel was a young teen and admittedly stubborn. “We’d be in the car and she’d be like, ‘Janel, just do your homework,’” Janel said of Carmanita “Carman” Pimms, who raised her. “I’d get home and do everything but my homework.”
WAPATO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
State
Washington State
County
Yakima County, WA
City
Arlington, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
Yakima County, WA
Society
FOX 11 and 41

First Rainbow Crosswalks put in Eastern Washington

YAKIMA, WA – The first rainbow crosswalks to be in Eastern Washington were put in Yakima yesterday on Sgt. Pendleton way and Naches Ave, now having Yakima Pride call the area “The Inclusivity District.”. “We’ve always been in Yakima,” said Joshua Hastings the Vice President of Yakima Pride....
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Cruising through the summer: Cruising and car events in the Yakima Valley

Few things will make most people turn their heads to gawk. Shiny paint, revving engines, hydraulics and car horns are some of them. The second and third Saturdays of each summer month, Yakima Avenue and surrounding parking lots fill with vintiques, low-riders and custom vehicles. Cruising Yakima Avenue is a...
YAKIMA, WA
ncwlife.com

Alleged firearm sends Eastmont High into brief lockdown

EAST WENATCHEE — Eastmont High School went into a brief lockdown this morning, on the last scheduled day of classes, after a student reportedly brought a firearm on campus and displayed it in the school parking lot. Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen said high school principal Lance Noell put a...
WENATCHEE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Carey
107.3 KFFM

Violent Yakima Killer Could Soon Be Free

Governor Jay Inslee now has the final decision on whether or not a Yakima man will be released from prison after the 1982 violent murders of his wife and sister-in-law. 72-year-old William Kincaid was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder charges and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. Kincaid is now asking the governor to be released. He was in front of the Washington State Clemency Board on Thursday. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says he argued against releasing Kincaid. "I was very passionate in my response for him to stay in and serve the rest of his life in prison, as the judge ordered."
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Council encourages people to apply after blocking Kenton Gartrell from a 2nd city board

The Yakima City Council decided to keep a position on the Community Integration Committee open after some council members recommended Kenton Gartrell for the seat. The Council Nominating Committee, made up of Council members Matt Brown, Patricia Byers and Holly Cousens, met June 2 to recommend appointees to several Yakima boards and commissions and unanimously recommended Gartrell for one of four vacant seats on the committee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#Job Opportunities#Job Application#Summer Heat#Coca Cola#Carey Motors
cherryfm.com

Yakama Nation Treaty Days Parade is This Friday

HISTORY: The Treaty of 1855 was signed June 9, 1855 at Camp Stevens in the Walla Walla Valley. The treaty is between the 14 confederated tribes and bands of the Yakama Nation and the United States. The Yakamas became a sovereign nation 167 years ago within the boundaries of the Yakama Reservation, ceding much of their ancestral territories to the U.S. government.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley Weekender: Things to do June 10-12

Although the official first day of summer is ahead of us still, it already feels like summer. Air conditioners are humming. Shorts and tank tops are in heavy rotation. Some events and festivities instantly conjure images and memories of summer. Cruising Yakima Avenue is as traditional as cutting the first watermelon of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Relationships
Crosscut

Washington experiments with guaranteed basic income

With his first guaranteed basic income check, Geno Rosario purchased a cartload full of groceries. As the end of the month crept closer, there was no dread setting in, Rosario didn't need to worry about stretching his paycheck until the next one came. The $500 monthly stipend filled in the gap.
nwpb.org

Will Ben Franklin Transit Board Say No To $75 Million?

Residents of Benton and Franklin counties are going to have fewer transportation options if the Ben Franklin Transit Board approves a plan to cut the amount of taxes they collect. Dori Luzzo Gilmour reports on this vote happening tonight. The Ben Franklin Transit Board, or B-F-T, voting on two resolutions.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Man Shot By Yakima Police Now Behind Bars

A Yakima man who was shot by Yakima Police officers last month has been released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and placed in the Yakima County jail. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit continue to investigate the incident reported on May 30. Officers spotted and stopped the stolen vehicle...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy