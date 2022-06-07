Yakima summer job program aimed at keeping teens away from gangs

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Community organizations have partnered to help at-risk youth gain work experience and avoid gang involvement this summer by participating in the 16th annual 100 Jobs for 100 Kids program.

Since its inception more than a decade ago, the program has found part-time, minimum wage work for more than 2,000 young people in Yakima County at local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

“We do focus on at-risk youth, particularly because that’s why the program exists,” said Adrianne Garner with OIC of Washington. “This was started years ago by Bill Dolsen, the [president] of Coca Cola and Pat Carey, the owner of Carey Motors.”

Garner said the program was created in the early 2000s as a way to keep young people out of trouble over the summer, after a teenage boy was killed in a gang-related shooting near East Arlington and South 7th streets.

“If we have helped one, then we’ve done our job,” Garner said.

Garner said students typically sign up to attend the youth career fair, where they fill out a job application, participate in a mock interview and receive training on work readiness — all to prepare for a real interview with a potential employer.

The program was unable to hold an in-person event in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. Last year, they were able to use the virtual platform Gather town to hold the career fair and decided to use it again for this year’s event.

“We had to find something that would really kind of be appealing to the kids,” Garner said. “This offers an opportunity, really, for kids to be able to join from where they’re at.”

The program is a partnership between the OIC of Washington, Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, Safe Yakima Valley, Yakima-area Rotary clubs, which help to provide funding and job opportunities for the at-risk youth.

“These jobs aren’t open on Craigslist; you won’t see them in the paper,” Garner said. “Rotary actually has a jobs for kids committee and that’s where the jobs come from.”

Garner said the Rotarians involved either hire young people themselves, provide the funding necessary for a kid to be hired for a local nonprofit or direct the program toward other organizations who might want to get involved.

“It’s for four weeks, 20 hours a week,” Garner said. “The employers, of course, have the opportunity to keep the kids on longer if they want to but we really just want to give them a sampling of how it would be to have a workplace experience.”

Garner said while programming for high school students over the summer has increased since the program was first created, there’s still a high need for it as youth gang involvement continues in the area.

There have been several violent incidents involving teens this year in Yakima County. In March, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a shooting outside Eisenhower High School that injured an 18-year-old man and killed a 16-year-old boy.

Several months later, a 13-year-old boy was arrested after police said he shot five people at the Cinco de Mayo celebration in Sunnyside. Just last week, a 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot in the head while in the 900 block of East Chestnut Avenue.

Investigators believe each one of those incidents were gang-related.

Garner said they’re still working to get all the information they need to connect teens with prospective employers and make sure any kid who wants a summer job can get one.

“The kids still need our support; they still need us to be there,” Garner said.

