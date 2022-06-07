Tom LeProwse, 94, remembered for toughness and support of high school athletics

Tom LeProwse was a founding member of the Montana Coaches Association. He was inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame in 1983. Contributed Photo

Tom LeProwse was a man who loved to tell stories. One of the tales he told most was set in August 1947, when he kicked off at the inaugural East-West Shrine Game and then ran down the field to make the tackle on the same play. After the game, he got married.

The stories of his life all have a common theme: Tom LeProwse was dedicated to being where he needed to be. Where his heart was.

That notion has become all the more clear as stories of the man have been told and retold in the days since May 12, when he died in Bozeman at age 94.

“All the great stories of how he helped people. Those come pretty easy from folks,” said Scott LeProwse, 63, Tom’s son. “It’s a lot of things we didn’t know about. Behind the scenes, he helped, he mentored and I guess gave good advice to a lot of folks along his career.”

Tom LeProwse was many things. He was a Montana State Hall of Famer, a foundational figure in Bozeman High’s athletic history, a teacher, a disciplinarian, a loyal friend, an avid golfer and an all-around quintessential tough guy from Butte.

Toughness notwithstanding, Gallatin High head wrestling coach Nate Laslovich said, “You couldn’t find a nicer guy, that’s what I always appreciated about him. He always made everybody feel good about themselves.”

Beginnings

LeProwse was a standout athlete at Butte High, where he missed only one quarter and three plays in three years on the football team. He also boxed and competed in track and field.

From kindergarten through high school, he had perfect attendance.

He was never the biggest football player. LeProwse was listed at less than 150 pounds while in high school from 1943-46 and barely that much during his time at what was then Montana State College from 1947-50.

“When I came to Montana State in 1947, I was going up against a lot of older guys who had just come back from the war,” he told the Chronicle in 2007. “We had running backs as big as 225 pounds, and linemen as big as 280. I mixed it up with all of them.”

He liked to say he was “one of the last 60-minute Bobcats” who played both sides of the ball.

“But then again,” Scott LeProwse said, “he’ll also tell you the clock ran continuously, so it’s not like you were out there for three hours.”

After getting married, LeProwse’s plan was to work on a ranch in Fort Benton, but Montana State offered him a scholarship that summer. Wearing No. 28 on the offensive line, LeProwse was named an Associated Press Small College Honorable Mention All-American in 1950.

“He loved MSU and the opportunity that gave him,” Scott LeProwse said.

After graduating, he worked briefly as an assistant track and field coach for Montana State. He arrived later at Bozeman High and stacked up 107 football wins, the most in school history, from the 1950s to the 1970s. He helped start both the wrestling and gymnastics programs, coached track and field and was involved with the swim team.

His wrestling and track and field teams combined to win four state championships and more than 20 divisional titles. The annual Bozeman High wrestling tournament was renamed the Tom LeProwse Wrestling Invitational in 2005.

LeProwse was also instrumental in the founding of the Montana Coaches Association and helping Bozeman transition from Class A to Class AA.

“He kind of did it all. He was a really big part of the Montana coaching community for a long time,” said Levi Wesche, Bozeman’s current head football coach. “To me he’s the godfather of Bozeman High athletics. He had a hand in almost every program that got started up there.”

Opportunity

One of LeProwse’s lasting legacies will be his impact on the lives of so many children.

He taught history and physical education, along with some shop and driver’s ed, before retiring from teaching in 1982.

He was so active in athletics, in part, because he understood how valuable those experiences could be at such a young age.

“He was integral in getting wrestling started and giving those kids the opportunity to showcase their athletic abilities,” current Bozeman head wrestling coach Sean Dellwo said. “To give kids an avenue, that takes a big personality.

“He just wanted to see kids be active and get the most out of themselves that they possibly could.”

Travis Huntsinger wrestled for the Hawks from 1989-92, well after LeProwse was done coaching, but he first crossed paths with him in middle school. When he wrestled, he remembers seeing LeProwse in the stands. When he started officiating 23 years ago, he kept seeing LeProwse at events in Bozeman and at every state meet in Billings.

“He always kept his distance, but when he had the opportunity he’d give you some words of encouragement. He was never afraid to support,” Huntsinger said. “He never tried to step on a coach’s toes. He just wanted to see people succeed.”

LeProwse’s passion for youth athletics was just as clear during retirement as it was during his career.

“He coached tons of sports, and I think he really, really liked to be an advocate for kids and try to make sure kids all had opportunities,” said Laslovich, who coached at Bozeman before Gallatin opened. “Whenever I talked to him, he’d talk about the impact wrestling had on kids’ lives. And he loved how athletic the kids are and what great shape they’re in and how it makes them tough. He’d talk about how important it was for him to get wrestling started here.”

Especially with wrestling, Dellwo said LeProwse aimed to grow the sport in the Gallatin Valley. Dellwo said there is a “competitive aspect” when his Hawks team faces Laslovich’s Raptors during the season. But during the off months, they have a similar goal of making sure the sport of wrestling is thriving.

“And a lot of that is a trickle down from Tom,” Dellwo said.

Discipline

LeProwse was a stickler for the rules and fundamentals.

That mentality started in the home, where Scott LeProwse and his four siblings — brother Stacey and sisters Sandy, Sheryl and Sheila — learned the importance of hard work.

“There was right and wrong, no question about it,” Scott said. “There was a job well done and a job not done at all. He was fair. He was very disciplined but very honest. He doled it out evenly.”

Athletes who came of age with him as a coach remember him similarly.

“A tough, hard-nosed coach,” said Rick Ogle, who played center, linebacker and defensive end for Bozeman High from 1965-67 before going on to play at Colorado and briefly in the NFL. “He didn’t decorate the cake very much. We played power football on offense and tough football on defense. We wore white pants and white shirts with numbers on them. There wasn’t a lot of flair in the show, but (they were) well-coached teams and (he was a) tough guy.”

Tim Murphy played offensive and defensive line for Bozeman from 1970-73 before going on to play football and baseball at what was then Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings). He remembers LeProwse’s core teachings centering on respect for the game, coaches, opponents and officials.

“Back in those days he was a disciplinarian,” Murphy said. “But the farther away you get from those days, the more you appreciate what he was trying to get across — a lot of life lessons.”

Murphy further described him as “real colorful.” LeProwse took meetings, practices and games seriously, but he would “crack a few jokes” at times to provide moments of levity.

“He was a great speaker,” Murphy said. “He’d get you prepared to play, obviously, during the week. And the pregame speech and halftime speech, there was none better.”

LeProwse’s penchant for discipline also extended to his golf game.

“One thing about him, there were no gimmies,” Scott LeProwse said. “You putted the ball into the hole.”

Most of LeProwse’s outings came at Bozeman’s Valley View Golf Club, where he was a longtime member. For many years, he was a playing partner of famed Montana State head football coach Sonny Holland. LeProwse liked to joke he taught Holland everything he knew after hiring him as an assistant at Bozeman High in 1961.

Head golf pro Ted Babcock said he’d see LeProwse golfing three or four days a week into his 90s.

“He very well probably has played the most rounds of golf out of anybody at Valley View,” Babcock said.

LeProwse did try to skirt the rules at least once, though. He showed up to golf wearing cowboy boots but was told they’d be bad for the greens, so the club staff found him different shoes.

He was otherwise pretty consistent with his wardrobe at the course. Club staff knew it was a windy day when LeProwse didn’t have a cowboy hat on. It may not be the most traditional of golf attire, but his flannel shirt was permitted. Why?

“Because it had a collar on it,” Babcock said. “All you need’s a collar. It doesn’t say anything about a cowboy shirt. And jeans are fine.”

Toughness

When Joe Roberts arrived at Montana State in the fall of 1981, he remembers a “small, little cowboy guy” coming up to him during a practice.

He introduced himself as Tom LeProwse and said he knew Roberts’ parents really well. Roberts’ father, also named Joe, knew LeProwse from having coached football in Butte for a long time.

When he told his parents about meeting LeProwse, Roberts’ father stopped him and said, “Joe, I’m gonna tell you something: That’s the toughest son of a (expletive) you will ever meet in your life.”

After learning more about him, Roberts came to see the man the way so many others do.

“I know he wasn’t very big, but he was the meanest, toughest man you will ever, ever meet,” he said.

LeProwse’s mean days as an offensive lineman may have been behind him by then, so Roberts — a captain of the 1984 national championship-winning Bobcats — also grew to know the man’s softer side.

“Nothing but a gentleman and a nice, nice human being,” Roberts said.

No matter the age, LeProwse never lacked in toughness, though.

Later in life, he operated a ranch north of Bozeman with a few hundred cattle and 16 horses, which he broke with the help of his sons. He also operated a custom haying business.

Scott LeProwse said his father loved working with the horses and rode them right up until he was 90.

“That was a real passion of his,” Scott said.

Laslovich remembers walking LeProwse, then in his mid-80s, back to his vehicle after a wrestling fundraiser one evening at Rockin’ TJ Ranch.

“I said, ‘Man, you parked a long way out here,’” Laslovich remembered, taking note of the gravel lot. “He said, ‘Yeah, you never want to park real close. That’s where people who can’t get around really well, that’s where they park.’ There’s probably nobody else at this event who’s over 50, and Tom’s walking out there, and I’m like, ‘This guy is just an animal.’”

Support

Jeff Todd wrestled at Bozeman High from 1974-78 before a college career at Montana State. He remembers LeProwse always being around the Hawks program.

“Tom was such a great example of somebody who was firm and hard-nosed with kids, but he could read those kids and know which ones he needed to be that way with,” Todd said. “He could be such an encourager. If a kid needed an ‘Attaboy!’ he knew it.”

LeProwse’s support for high school athletes extended late into his life and reached beyond Bozeman back to his hometown.

He made it to every Silver B Night — the Butte High football team’s letterman dinner — each year after he left the school, no matter the weather he had to drive through to get there. And at Bozeman, Wesche said he attended every football banquet. LeProwse also had a tradition of taking each new head football coach out to dinner after they were hired.

“He had such strong ties to the program,” Wesche said.

Laslovich and Dellwo rave about LeProwse’s commitment to, initially, the Bozeman wrestling team and, later, Gallatin’s. LeProwse gave his time, money and knowledge to the programs. More than anything, perhaps, he inspired the men who now lead the wrestling teams.

“He probably didn’t understand the impact he had on me and probably lots of other coaches in the way we try to do things and replicate things he did or his outlook,” Laslovich said. “What a great person to aspire to be like.”

Tom LeProwse, right, doffs his hat during a wrestling meet at Bozeman High while accompanied on the mat by the coaches who succeeded him at the school. From left, he is joined by Nate Laslovich, Tony Beardsley, Larry Bittner and Bill Townsend. Contributed Photo

LeProwse’s love extended also to the Bobcats. He is the only lifetime member of the M Club, which presents varsity jackets to all first-year letterwinners and senior awards at a year-end banquet.

Dan Davies, who retired from MSU as a senior associate athletic director in January, served for many years on the university’s Hall of Fame committee. Discussions there sometimes became debates or arguments about who did or did not deserve to be in the Hall of Fame, Davies said.

“(LeProwse) was a guy, it was a very short discussion about how we deserved to be in the Hall of Fame at Montana State,” he said.

He was inducted in 1997. Not that it’s part of the criteria for induction, but Davies called LeProwse “a tough son of a gun.”

LeProwse’s unwavering support for his teams lasted right up until the end of his life.

Scott LeProwse said his father was in the hospital in April with a small fracture in his hip. He was going through rehab, so he couldn’t make it to the Sonny Holland Classic, MSU’s spring football game. A family friend brought a computer to the hospital so LeProwse could enjoy the streamed broadcast.

LeProwse died 19 days later.

In his obituary, the family included the following note: “Good News Bobcat Nation, Coach says the Cats look good!”