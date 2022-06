SAN ANTONIO - The Biden administration has a new plan to ease the influx of migrants crowding along border cities, by sending them to cities deeper inside the United States. “It’s like Title 42,” said Beau Nettleton, one of the county commissioners for Val Verde County. “It's in, it's out, it's in, it's out. Nbody knows what's going to happen next."

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO