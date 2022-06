The Jefferson City School District responds to a subpoena it received from the Missouri Attorney General’s office. The Director of Communications for the District, Ryan Burns says, in a written release, that the district is in the process of complying with the subpoena. The statement goes on to say that a survey was administered to students in grades 3-8 during the 2021-2022 school year. However, the district says none of the questions asked about parents’ political beliefs, income levels or racial biases, as suggested by the Attorney General.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO