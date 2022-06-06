ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Two authors in Volusia, Flagler offer new books in time for summer reading

By Subscribe
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01j0yN_0g2aUmtK00

Just in time for summer reading, two authors in Volusia and Flagler counties are celebrating the release of new books.

For fans of historical westerns, writer Derek Catron has returned with “Avenging Angel” ($25.95, Five Star, 319 pages). It’s the conclusion of a trilogy that follows the adventures of Josey Angel, a taciturn gunslinger in the aftermath of the Civil War, famous for his speedy draw with a rifle or pistol.

Hot summer books:20 sizzling summer books: Jennifer Weiner, David Sedaris, Michael Mann's 'Heat 2' and more

For author Cal Massey, meanwhile, the contemporary setting for his debut novel, “Own Little Worlds” ($17, JEF Books/Depth Charge, 228 pages), is a fast-paced ride through post-Trump America with characters caught in a swirl of false truth and a democracy crumbling under its own hate.

Josey Angel rides again

For Catron, a former managing editor at The Daytona Beach News-Journal who now works as an investigative team editor at USA Today, the new “Avenging Angel” continues the evolving story of the marquee character, Josey Angel, his resourceful, independent-minded wife, Annabelle, and a cast of historically based characters that includes legendary Indian warrior Crazy Horse.

Those characters powered the plots of Catron’s 2016 debut, “Trail Angel,” and its follow-up, “Angel Falls,” a little over a year later. After enduring the treacherous Bozeman Trail and bloody attacks in the early days of the Plains Indian War in the first two books, Josey and Annabelle now aim to leave the war behind, but they find themselves drawn into danger again.

From 2017: 'Angel Falls' is a gritty, emotionally charged love story

This time, Josey and Annabelle face challenges that include a gunfighter out for revenge and a strange scientist pursuing a disturbing view of human origin with the help of an army of mercenaries.

In “Avenging Angel,” Catron’s writing evolved as the characters did, he said. Like the first two books, “Avenging Angel” is built on a foundation of historical research and multiple visits to sites in Montana, Wyoming and other destinations portrayed in the story.

“While I’m still proud of my first two books, they were simpler books,” said Catron, 55, of New Smyrna Beach. “The first book is about falling in love and falling in love is a lot easier than being in love, as anyone who is married can tell you. So, Josey and Annabelle’s relationship needed to evolve and get more complicated. I also like to think it reflects some maturation on my part, getting more comfortable with fiction writing.”

The publication of the new book also was complicated by the business shutdowns at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which unfolded shortly after Catron had submitted the manuscript.

“The next thing I heard, they shut down the business because of COVID in March or April of 2020,” he said. “For the next year, I was just hoping that they would still want to publish it. For the past two years, I’ve just been waiting, just hoping it would get out to the world and I’m thrilled that it is.”

Looking ahead, Catron is interested in writing a more modern story as his next project, but he expects to one day return to historical fiction.

“When I was growing up I had this dream of time travel,” he said. “The experience of writing a historical novel is the closest thing to time travel I’ll ever experience. By putting it on the page, you’ve invited your readers to join you there. I know I will return to historical fiction at one point because I love it so much. I’m hooked on the time travel now.”

'Own Little Worlds' populated by colorful characters

While the fiction in “Avenging Angel” is steeped in historical accuracy, the colorfully drawn characters in first-time novelist Cal Massey’s freewheeling debut, “Own Little Worlds,” reflect the contemporary state of politics and media in post-Trump America from a fun-house mirror perspective.

Based in the Sunshine State, the tale revolves around a bomb that explodes on a Japanese cargo ship in the Port of Jacksonville four days before a presidential election, incinerating four American workers.

Unexplained murders follow, as a retired newspaper editor, Trammell, trails the story. With help from a laid-off reporter, he searches for a fugitive computer programmer falsely accused of planting the bomb.

Along the way, the plot thickens thanks to the presence of the nation’s Democratic president, an Oscar winner, her GOP challenger, a professional wrestler, and a dirty trickster political operative.

From 2020: Retired Flagler Beach news editor becomes national award-winning author

Massey, a retired deputy managing editor of The Daytona Beach News-Journal, describes the novel’s style “as a cross between Kurt Vonnegut and Robert Ludlum after a sleepover at William S. Burroughs' house.”

“The book is offbeat and angry but there's a pretty good political thriller plot in there, too, with the lost art of legitimate journalism in pursuit,” said Massey, 66.

The world within the pages is “filled with hate and misinformation and disinformation,” he said, alluding to the title that’s a nod to the isolation of information silos of the social media age. “The only truth that matters is the truth in your own little world, whether it's you and your cat alone on the sofa or you on the internet with millions of others.”

The book’s manuscript won the national Kenneth Patchen Award for Innovative Novel from The Journal of Experimental Fiction in Chicago in 2020. That earned Massey a publication deal and a $1,000 prize.

“It doesn’t really seem experimental to me,” Massey said. “It just felt honest and true to me. There’s a little stream of conscious about it. It’s not everyone’s style.”

A Flagler Beach resident for more than four decades, Massey unspooled his fast-paced story against an assortment of familiar backdrops for those in Volusia and Flagler counties.

“It was based pretty much on things I know,” he said. “This is the town where I’ve lived since 1980, and that’s where Trammell lives. It’s easy for me to visualize. There’s a scene at the Starbucks in St. Augustine; I’ve been there. The Jacksonville port I’ve seen and I’m familiar with.”

As the story tumbles toward its conclusion, “Own Little Worlds” also offers a nod to the value of old-fashioned journalism, Massey said.

“There’s all kinds of mistrust, misinformation and accusations on social media and other elements of the American divide going after each other,” he said. “And journalists have to figure out what’s going on.”

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnewsvolusia.com

An island scene for Deltona

Deltona Art Club’s Featured Artist for June is Angelina Henry. Her acrylic painting of “Miami Beach, Barbados” is hanging inside the door of Deltona City Hall and will be on display for the entire month. Her painting represents a visit she made to her mother’s home country...
DELTONA, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

An incredible joy of painting in Port Orange

When the Covid-19 pandemic began in 2020, Jennifer Marton Bray had a good reason to shelter in place. The 49-year-old Port Orange resident used the time to fulfill a “bucket list” goal she had fostered since high school. Ms. Bray has a rare, incurable form of blood cancer...
PORT ORANGE, FL
click orlando

💵 5 things to do in Central Florida under $25

ORLANDO, Fla. – With record-setting gas prices and increasing costs for major attractions, we’re all trying to have some fun on a budget. Visit Orlando is a great resource to find unique attractions in and around Central Florida. [TRENDING: Orlando’s first transgender homecoming queen graduates high school |...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Daytona Beach, FL
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Entertainment
County
Flagler County, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Flagler Beach, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Volusia County, FL
Entertainment
State
Montana State
County
Volusia County, FL
click orlando

Stricter penalties coming to Volusia County during special events

Daytona Beach, Fla. – Law enforcement in Volusia County is once again gearing up for a possible pop-up, unpermitted event called ‘Truck Meet’ in Daytona Beach. This time, though, deputies and police have a new state law on their side to help them control the crowds in “special event zones.”
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Crumbl Cookies coming to Daytona Beach. Here’s where

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Crumbl Cookies already has eight locations around Central Florida but is now planning to open its first shops in Volusia County. One Daytona announced the cookie shop will be opening up in the shopping and entertainment complex. Crumbl will be opening between Painting with a Twist and Crab Knight, according to a release.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Sedaris
Person
William S. Burroughs
Person
Robert Ludlum
Person
Jennifer Weiner
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
Orlando Date Night Guide

Dive into Florida’s Best Tubing Destinations this Summer

Florida has one of the largest concentrations of natural springs in the world. In fact, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the Sunshine State boasts more than 900 natural springs. About 40 are open to the public and, yes, a tube can make for a great exploration vessel. Explore Florida’s waterways by hopping into a tube to drift alongside your partner. Here are our picks for the best places to go tubing in Florida.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Gov. DeSantis signs bill to provide support for retired K9s

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke from the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell Friday morning. Sheriff Rick Staly and Sheriff Robert A. Hardwick were also in attendance. He began by bemoaning the latest inflation numbers, attributing the problem to President Joe Biden. "Unfortunately this is...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Flagler#Jef Books Depth Charge#Post Trump America#Usa Today#Indian
wdcnews6.com

10 Most Affordable Orlando Suburbs

Whether or not you need to name it by its nickname, “The Metropolis Lovely,” or simply by its identify, Orlando, FL is commonly seen as one in all many locations to relocate to in Central Florida. From its acclaimed eating places to theme parks like Walt Disney World and Common Orlando, it shouldn’t come as a shock practically 290,000 persons are residing in Orlando. So, should you’re contemplating shopping for a house in Orlando, count on the median residence sale worth to land round $349,000. And should you’re a renter, the typical price of a two-bedroom house in Orlando is $2,249.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dozens rescued from rough surf in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Safety once again flew the red flag on Thursday. Over 100 bathers were rescued from rough surf without incident, a spokesperson for the agency told FOX 35. Water conditions have been rough for several days. On Tuesday, a total of 75 water rescues...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Starbucks
palmcoastobserver.com

City of Palm Coast opens doors to the AAEA

The African American Entrepreneurs Association has announced a new location where entrepreneurs can connect with the AAEA and minority business services. After some great discussions and strategic planning, the AAEA has partnered with the city of Palm Coast and will host clients at 160 Lake Ave., within the Palm Coast City Hall. Previously, meetings could be scheduled at either the 601 Innovation Way (Main Office) located in Daytona Beach or 2153 SE Hawthorne Road, Suite 101 (GTEC) in Gainesville or remote meetings in Flagler County. This adds a third location for entrepreneurial growth and opens a new chapter of minority business support for entrepreneurs that will now be able to set mentoring and business growth meetings locally within Flagler County.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Independence Day festivities to include 'Fireworks Over the Runways'

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day with “Fireworks Over the Runways” on Sunday, July 3, at the Flagler Executive Airport at 201 Airport Road in Palm Coast. This event is a collaboration between the city of Palm Coast, Flagler Broadcasting, the Flagler Executive Airport and the Flagler County Government.
PALM COAST, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy