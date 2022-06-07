ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, WV

Frontier fiber and copper lines impacted by Roane County accident

By Joe Fitzwater
 3 days ago

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Frontier fiber and copper lines, including cell service, landline and DSL in the 565 Exchange, have been impacted by an accident in Wallback.

According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, the issue could take days to repair.

We will continue to update you on air and online.

WDTV

Multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 causes traffic delay

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A multi-vehicle accident on Rt. 50 in Salem has caused a major traffic delay. The accident was called in just before 4:30 Thursday afternoon, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials say two vehicles were involved in a “T-bone” incident. One vehicle was coming off...
WTAP

UPDATE: Equipment explodes, leaving one injured at North Hills pool

NORTH HILLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A chlorine device exploded at North Hills pool, leaving one injured. Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, Vienna Volunteer Fire Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, and Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Service were all at North Hills pool early Thursday afternoon. Waverly VFD Captain Chip Umstot said,...
NORTH HILLS, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Putnam school damaged in Wednesday storm

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. — Passing storms caused minor damage to a Putnam County school in Wednesday night’s storms. Most of the issue at Confidence Elementary was debris from a barn on a neighboring property which flew apart. “A lot of debris. We’ve been assessing, but nothing major to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Storms rip through Putnam County causing heavy damage

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As storms blew through much of the region last night, some places were hit harder than others. One of the harder-hit areas was the area around Confidence Elementary School in Putnam County. Debris from the school’s greenhouse can be seen spread out all over the school’s playground on Thursday. Heavy […]
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Charleston mechanic offers tips to make the most of each gallon of gas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - John Porterfield, the owner of JP Auto Repair, said today’s cars are made to get solid gas mileage. “Our cars are very well-designed, and the government wants us to get good gas mileage, and the manufacturers have to adhere to those guidelines,” he said. “If we can get the most gas mileage from our cars or trucks, then we can save a lot of money on fuel, and fuel is very expensive right now.”
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing man in Raleigh County

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man. The sheriff’s office says Jordan Southard, 31, was last seen at the Country Inn and Suits in Beckley on Friday, June 3, 2022. Authorities also say a family member last spoke with him on the phone on […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
