Frontier fiber and copper lines impacted by Roane County accident

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Frontier fiber and copper lines, including cell service, landline and DSL in the 565 Exchange, have been impacted by an accident in Wallback.

According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, the issue could take days to repair.

We will continue to update you on air and online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.