Frontier fiber and copper lines impacted by Roane County accident
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Frontier fiber and copper lines, including cell service, landline and DSL in the 565 Exchange, have been impacted by an accident in Wallback.
According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, the issue could take days to repair.
