Somewhere in sunny North Carolina, the days are getting longer as summer approaches quickly on the horizon. I sit on my apartment balcony with my laptop in front of me. I think about how 4 years ago, I was incapable of seeing this kind of sunshine and basking in it, letting it warm my skin. I was in an extremely dark place, on the brink of graduating college, but so mentally unstable that I barely finished the semester and didn’t walk in my own graduation.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO