ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Team Arkansas kicks off first day of competition at Special Olympics

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pd3c7_0g2aTxOI00

ORLANDO, Fla. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Team Special Olympics Arkansas kicks off the first day of competition in Orlando, Fla.

Benjamin Prousnitzer won the bronze medal in the 500-meter freestyle swim. It was the first medal for Team Arkansas in this year’s Special Olympic games.

Arkansas had three other athletes who set personal bests in weightlifting, bowling and running.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

NCAA Men & Women Outdoor Track & Field Championships | Day of personal bests

EURGENE, OR- (KNWA)- Ayden Owens-Delerme wins the Outdoor Decathlon as he ties Ashton Eaton’s 2010 meet record with 8,457 points and is the National Champion for both indoor and outdoor decathlons. He completes the sweep. Logan Jolly breaks Arkansas record in the 3000 M Steeplechase in the semifinals. She advances to the final with a […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Arkansas State
Orlando, FL
Sports
5newsonline.com

Michael Turner latest Diamond Hog to sign NIL deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Michael Turner has signed an NIL deal with Castle Rental and Pawn as their official D-1 “Rental” Baseball Player of the year. The Arkansas catcher was named the MVP of the Stillwater regional after hitting .444 with eleven RBIs. Turner and the Razorbacks will...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Olympics#Bowling#Nexstar Media Inc
KARK

Sam Pittman Likes the 85 For 85

FAYETTEVILLE — The NCAA will allow football coaches to be able to sign as many prospects as they need to get to the 85-overall limit for two years. This rule is in place to allow coaches to sign more than 25 players in a class. It’s necessary because of not only normal attrition, but the transfer portal is seeing schools lose several players. This rule is like basketball in the sense a coach has 13 scholarships and can sign as many as he needs to in a class to get to 13. Eric Musselman, for instance, has 11 new recruits and only two holdovers from last season. Sam Pittman talked about the new rule on Tuesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
searktoday.com

‘Sunrise at Slicks’ a fitting tribute to Arkansas’ duck dynasty

Set among a backdrop filled with the sounds of soft greeting calls and the smells of a duck blind breakfast, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joined the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to unveil the 41st annual state duck stamp in front of the crowd gathered in Stuttgart for Callapalooza 2022 Saturday morning.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas ranked 6th in the U.S. in states dependent on the gun industry, report says

ARKANSAS, USA — According to data, Arkansas is ranked the sixth in the nation in states that are dependent on the gun industry. In light of the recent developments in the firearms industry and debates on how— if at all— it should be restricted, WalletHub compared the economic impact of guns on each of the 50 states to determine which among them leans most heavily on the gun business.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy