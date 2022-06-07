Team Arkansas kicks off first day of competition at Special Olympics

ORLANDO, Fla. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Team Special Olympics Arkansas kicks off the first day of competition in Orlando, Fla.

Benjamin Prousnitzer won the bronze medal in the 500-meter freestyle swim. It was the first medal for Team Arkansas in this year’s Special Olympic games.

Arkansas had three other athletes who set personal bests in weightlifting, bowling and running.

