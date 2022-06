GASTONIA, N.C. — A 17-year-old has been charged in a shooting outside Eastridge Mall in Gastonia that left three people hurt Friday afternoon, according to police. The chief of Gastonia police initially said two men and one woman were shot. Authorities later said another man who was shot showed up at a hospital in Charlotte, but police determined that man was hurt in a separate shooting.

