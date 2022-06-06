ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix police warn about parties promoted on social media following weekend shooting

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Lee en español

Following a mass shooting that killed one person and injured eight others at a strip mall early Saturday, Phoenix Police Department is warning people about attending parties "promoted on social media."

The shooting took place at a strip mall at about 1 a.m. in the area of 10th Avenue and Hatcher Road after an altercation between multiple parties.

Police have not released details on what led to the shooting.

A 14-year-old girl died after being transported to a hospital. Two women face life-threatening injuries, five men and a teenage boy face non-life-threatening injuries as of Monday.

Victims were born between 1998 and 2004, according to police.

"Recent trends show these parties spring up on social media platforms within a few hours of the gatherings and create a series of concerns in our community," said Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix Police Department. "These gatherings have led to shootings, drug use, property damage and quality of life concerns for those living nearby."

As police investigators have received numerous tips and videos regarding the shooting, they are asking anyone with information to contact Phoenix Police Department or call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous.

"We are encouraging parents to be vigilant with your child's social media use and be aware of curfew laws for those who are underage,"  Krynsky said.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police warn about parties promoted on social media following weekend shooting

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

