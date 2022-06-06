ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Woman in 'extremely critical condition' after drowning at a home near 56th Street and Muriel Drive

By Haleigh Kochanski, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

A woman is in extremely critical condition after drowning in a pool at a home near 56th Street and Muriel Drive on Monday.

Crews say they arrived on the scene and found an elderly woman unconscious and not breathing.

According to Phoenix Fire Department, bystanders stated that the woman was underwater for up to five minutes.

Prior to the arrival of fire crews, a bystander initiated CPR. The woman was then transported to a hospital in "extremely critical condition."

How to prevent a drowning, according to the city of Phoenix:

  • Use an approved barrier to separate the pool from the house.
  • NEVER allow children to be alone near a pool or any water source. This includes bathtubs, buckets, toilets, ponds and canals.
  • Have life-saving devices near the pool, such as a hook, pole, or flotation device.
  • Keep large objects such as tables, chairs, tricycles or ladders away from pool fences.
  • NEVER leave children unattended in or around a pool. ALWAYS have a designated child watcher.
  • Do not allow children to play in the pool area. Store all toys outside of the pool area.
  • If you leave the pool area, take the child (children) with you.

Pool safety tips, according to the city of Phoenix:

  • Learn to swim
  • Never swim alone.
  • Never swim under the influence of alcohol or medications.
  • Never swim when you hear thunder or see lightening.
  • Never dive into an unfamiliar body of water.
  • Learn CPR

According to Children's Safety Zone , in Maricopa and Pinal Counties as of June 5, there have been 60 water-related incidents so far this year. Of those incidents, 24 have resulted in death.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans .

