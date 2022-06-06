ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohler, WI

Here are Monday's high school sports results

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
BOYS GOLF

WIAA state tournament

KOHLER – The Xavier and Kohler boys golf teams are solidly in contention after the first day of the WIAA state golf tournament Monday at Blackwolf Run.

Xavier shot a 316 score in the first round, good for second place just five shots behind Edgewood Sacred Heart in Division 2 heading into Tuesday’s final round. Berlin is in third place after shooting 321.

Winston Knobloch of Winneconne is leading Division 2 individuals after shooting 72. Tyler Johnson of Berlin is tied for third after shooting 74.

Ryan Draheim shot 77 and Josh Draheim shot 79 to lead Xavier.

Cambridge leads the Division 3 standings after shooting 317, while Kohler is second at 321.

Reece Breitenbach shot 76 to lead Kohler and is one shot behind leader Trey Oswald of Parkview.

Spencer Lynch of St. Mary Catholic is tied for third place after shooting 77. Noah Gage of Marathon and Conner Krach of Newman Catholic are tied for fifth after shooting 78.

In Division 1, Lakeland leads after shooting 304, with Kettle Moraine second (307) and Eau Claire Memorial third (310).

Ryan Darling of Notre Dame is tied for second after shooting 71. Mason Schmidtke of Sheboygan North is in fourth place after shooting 73.

FIRST-ROUND RESULTS

DIVISION 1

LAKELAND 304, KETTLE MORAINE 307, EAU CLAIRE MEMORIAL 310, MARQUETTE 315, MIDDLETON 315, MADISON MEMORIAL 317, HOMESTEAD 318, SHEBOYGAN NORTH 324, JANESVILLE CRAIG 333, FOND DU LAC 333, DE PERE 335, UNION GROVE 337, ASHWAUBENON 344, BROOKFIELD EAST 347, DEFOREST 350, WAUWATOSA EAST/WEST 353

Individual leaders: Alex Koenig KM 70, Jack Rubo LAK 71, Ryan Darling ND 71, Mason Schmidtke SN 73.

Sheboygan North: Mason Schmidtke 73, Hogan Miller 77, Ryder Miller 86, Brayden Stengel 88, Brandon Bloechel 90.

Fond du Lac: Will Mauthe 76, Cole Thorin 78, Wyatt Pfeiffer 84, Jackson Blaine 95, Ian Ledger 99.

De Pere: Sam Mehlberg 80, Carter Broten 84, Evan Harmann 85, Jack Weisenberger 86, Cal Matzke 88.

Ashwaubenon: Jakson Jazgar 76, Sam Hurley 79, Charles Johnson 93, Bergen Wagner 96, Ryan Beyer 99.

Notre Dame: Ryan Darling 71.

Kimberly: Aiden Cudney 75.

Appleton North: Rasmus Madsen 79.

Neenah: John Callahan 85.

DIVISION 2

EDGEWOOD SACRED HEART 311, XAVIER 316, BERLIN 321, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 324, WINNECONNE 326, EDGERTON 328, ANTIGO 338, AMERY 344

Individual leaders: Winston Knobloch WIN 72, Trent Meyer NW 73, Tyler Johnson BER 74, Alex Weiss ESH 74.

Berlin: Tyler Johnson 74, Frank Kujawa 78, Alex Johnson 82, Bryce Werch 87, Jaron Clinch 91.

Winneconne: Winston Knobloch 72, Ben Henning 81, Matthew Henning 86, Casey Peters 87, Ethan Ruedinger 88.

Xavier: Ryan Draheim 77, Josh Draheim 79, Matthew Draheim 80, Dawson Fish 80, Jon Bertram 82.

Sheboygan Falls: Andrew Kettle 80.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Calvin Scheurer 85.

Wrightstown: Grant Delsart 86.

Lomira: Pierce Zimmel 94.

DIVISION 3

CAMBRIDGE 317, KOHLER 321, MINERAL POINT 339, MARATHON 347, LADYSMITH 377, LANCASTER 380, GLENWOOD CITY 395, WABENO/LAONA 407

Individual leaders: Trey Oswald PARK 75, Reece Breitenbach KOH 76, Nick Buckman CAM 77, Spencer Lynch SMC 77.

Kohler: Reece Breitenbach 76, Donny Sobecki 78, Everett Schroeder 83, Lucas Albrecht 84, Cohen Otte 91.

Marathon: Noah Gage 78, Ben Robbins 87, John Stoffel 91, Alex Pawlowicz 91, Dylan Dodson 101.

St. Mary Catholic: Spencer Lynch 77.

Newman Catholic: Conner Krach 78.

Saint Thomas Aquinas Academy: Kaiden Bailey 82.

Neillsville: Nolan John 83.

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah: Jacob Ganga 86.

Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian: Cooper McLaughlin 93.

BASEBALL

TUESDAY'S SECTIONALS

Division 1

At Eau Claire Memorial - Stevens Point vs. Eau Claire Memorial, 1 p.m. (championship 4 p.m.)

At Bay Port - Kimberly vs. De Pere, 1 p.m.; Hortonville vs. Bay Port, 4 p.m. (championship 7 p.m.)

Division 2

At Abbotsford – Mosinee vs. Altoona, 1 p.m. (championship 4 p.m.)

At Seymour – Shawano vs. Notre Dame, 10 a.m.; Xavier vs. Denmark, 1 p.m. (championship 4 p.m.)

Division 3

At Crivitz – Stratford vs. Oconto, 11 a.m.; Amherst vs. Kewaunee, 1:30 p.m. (championship 4 p.m.)

At Chilton – Lomira vs. Chilton, 10 a.m. (championship 4 p.m.)

Division 4

At Gillett – Newman Catholic vs. Rib Lake, 10 a.m.; Columbus Catholic vs. Lena, 1 p.m. (championship 4 p.m.)

At Rosholt – Iola-Scandinavia vs. Gibraltar/Washington Island, 12:30 p.m.; Oakfield vs. Fall River, 3 p.m. (championship 6 p.m.)

SOFTBALL

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

At Goodman Diamond, Madison

Thursday’s games

Division 1 quarterfinals

#2 Sun Prairie vs. #7 Milton, 8 a.m.

#3 Oak Creek vs #6 Hamilton, 10 a.m.

#1 Kaukauna vs #8 Oshkosh West, noon

#4 Cedarburg vs. #5 Superior, 2 p.m.

Division 4 semifinals

#1 Grantsburg vs. #4 Luther, 4:30 p.m.

#2 Horicon vs. #3 Iola-Scandinavia, 6:30 p.m.

Division 5 semifinal

#1 Assumption vs. #4 Thorp, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s games

Division 5 semifinal

#2 Barneveld vs. #3 Edgar, 8 a.m.

Division 3 semifinals

#1 Baldwin-Woodville vs. #4 New Holstein, 10 a.m.

#2 Poynette vs #3 Wautoma, noon

Division 2 semifinals

#1 Jefferson vs #4 Wisconsin Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

#2 Freedom vs. #3 New London, 4:30 p.m.

Division 1 semifinals

Upper bracket winners, 7 p.m.

Lower bracket winners, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Division 5 championship, 8 a.m.

Division 4 championship, 10:30 a.m.

Division 3 championship, 1 p.m.

Division 2 championship, 4 p.m.

Division 1 championship, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: Nicole Koglin will be in Franklin and Howards Grove this week

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This week as part of CBS 58 Hometowns, Nicole Koglin will be in Franklin on Tuesday, June 7, and Howards Grove Thursday, June 9. Where should she stop while she's in town? Send your recommendations to hometowns@cbs58.com or share your suggestions on our Facebook or Twitter pages.
spectrumnews1.com

Kiel mother “relieved” Title IX investigation is closed

KIEL, Wis.–– Rose Rabidoux said Monday she’s relieved her battle with the Kiel School District is over. Her son, Braden, was one of three students facing a Title IX investigation. She said the school district told her he and others allegedly misused pronouns when addressing another student.
KIEL, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Semitruck fire on I-43 in Ozaukee County

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A vehicle fire prompted a closure of Interstate 43 northbound starting at State Highway 32 in Ozaukee County on Thursday afternoon, June 9. Viewer video showed a semitruck completely engulfed in flames. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the incident itself took place on I-43...
WISN

School board votes to consolidate West Allis schools

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Monday evening was an emotional West Allis/West Milwaukee School Board meeting. Two months after a failed consolidation with the district's two high schools, a proposal to merge some elementary and intermediate schools. The school board voted yes to consolidate for the 2023-2024 school year. The...
WEST ALLIS, WI
