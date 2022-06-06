ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU baseball's pitching staff collapses in season-ending loss to Southern Miss

By Koki Riley, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss — It had nothing to do with the offense, the coaching or the amount of fight it had from the first inning until the last.

LSU baseball's season came to an end Saturday because of its pitching staff. Coach Jay Johnson even said it himself after the Tigers lost their second consecutive game to Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional final on Monday, 8-7.

"That's the story of this tournament, that's the story of the SEC Tournament, that's the story of the last regular-season game," Johnson said. "There's nothing about competitiveness. There's nothing about heart. These guys don't need more motivation."

Questions surrounding the Tigers' pitching staff had been hanging over their season  the way a dark cloud can ruin an otherwise happy sunny day.

LSU had the potential to reach the College World Series and beat any team in the nation, thanks to an offense that had two future first-round picks and quality options at every spot in the order. With an attack that was this good, the only thing that could ultimately hold the Tigers back was their pitching staff.

On Monday afternoon in Hattiesburg, their pitching didn't just hold them back: It ended their season.

LSU's pitchers walked five batters, hit a batter and allowed eight runs to score in the biggest game of the season. They only surrendered five earned runs, but the three unearned runs that came across were because of a crucial error from reliever Devin Fontenot, who couldn't cleanly field a slow bouncing bunt in the seventh inning when LSU had a 4-3 lead.

That moment was the beginning of the end. The next batter, Christopher Sargent, hit a sacrifice lineout that scored the game-tying run. Fontenot was then lifted for Bryce Collins, but that didn't stop Slade Wilks from delivering the go-ahead run four pitches later. By the time the dust settled, Southern Miss had scored four runs and taken a 7-4 lead.

The Tigers' offense, as resilient as ever, fought back to score twice in the bottom of the seventh and tie the game in the eighth thanks to a solo home run from Gavin Dugas. But once again, LSU's pitching staff couldn't hold on, as reliever Eric Reyzelman gave up three hits and the eventual game-winning run on a sacrifice fly from Danny Lynch.

"It's a simple game honestly," Johnson said. "They're infinitely better on the mound than we are."

When asked how the Tigers can improve their pitching staff after the loss, Johnson declined to answer. But if he had to start somewhere, improving the starting rotation would be a good place to focus on.

From start to finish, LSU had trouble finding the right three guys for its rotation.

Blake Money began the year as the Friday starter and proverbial ace, but struggled mightily during SEC play and was taken out of the rotation by the end of the season.

Ma'Khail Hilliard took his place. And although he was LSU's most consistent starter, his ceiling was limited by his low-velocity fastball and the amount of contact he regularly surrendered.

Ty Floyd emerged as a starter late in the season — throwing six innings in his regional outing — and Samuel Dutton had his moments as the third starter. But neither could provide the level of consistency and length LSU needed for its lineup and bullpen.

That especially became true for the Tigers' relievers who, for most of the season, had pitched well. Paul Gervase and Trent Vietmeier finished the season with ERAs under 2.30, Eric Reyzelman was dominant for most of the year and Jacob Hasty and Riley Cooper became formidable left-handed relief options entering the regional.

But a lack of support from the starters put more and more pressure on the bullpen. And eventually, it cracked — surrendering 17 earned runs and 24 hits in 22 innings pitched in Hattiesburg.

Like an ominous and dark cloud coming overhead on a picturesque day, LSU baseball's pitching staff did the thing that Tigers fans had dreaded might happen.

It started to pour.

"I think it's really simple," Johnson said. "We need to pitch better, end of story."

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU baseball's pitching staff collapses in season-ending loss to Southern Miss

