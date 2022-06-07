2022 Regular Legislative Session comes to a close, Gov. Edwards reacts

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is asking for public feedback on if the city should have multiple ambulance providers. This is the second of two special meetings called by the council to be able to hear from residents ahead of a vote on the matter at next Tuesday’s council meeting. During the first meeting two weeks ago, the council was disappointed by a lack of public feedback as only several people showed up.

