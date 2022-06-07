2022 Regular Legislative Session comes to a close, Gov. Edwards reacts
By Alena Noakes
kalb.com
3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The 2022 Regular Legislative Session has adjourned, with Gov. John Bel Edwards offering remarks on the session in a press conference and reaction to bills awaiting his signature. ”Quite frankly, I’m very happy with the way the session turned out,” said Gov. John Bel...
The conclusion of the 2022 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature on Monday also marked the end of the road for state Sen. Rick Ward. Ward, R-Port Allen, announced his resignation last week. He said he accepted a job in the public relations sector and would continue to practice law.
BATON ROUGE - Councilmembers have introduced an ordinance that prohibits camping in a public area in an apparent effort to crack down on the area's homeless population. “Seventy three percent of the mayors across the country are experiencing issues with homelessness,” explained the city-parish’s Chief Administrator Darryl Gissel.
BATON ROUGE- The unemployment rate is at an all-time low in the Capitol area at three percent. At the same time, a worker shortage is proving to be a stubborn problem. A woman with a stopped up drain tells WBRZ her apartment complex said help is on the way, but they are short-handed.
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to domestic violence deaths, but a new program could change that. “In domestic violence situations where there is a firearm present, you are 500 times more likely to be murdered with a firearm,” said Monica Taylor, Special Projects Coordinator for the Attorney General’s Office.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is asking for public feedback on if the city should have multiple ambulance providers. This is the second of two special meetings called by the council to be able to hear from residents ahead of a vote on the matter at next Tuesday’s council meeting. During the first meeting two weeks ago, the council was disappointed by a lack of public feedback as only several people showed up.
Stenches emanating from businesses, chemical plants and the city-parish’s two sewage plants regularly disturb residents across Baton Rouge, even inside their homes. Emissions are already regulated by the state and federal governments, and local officials do not have a tool to punish the sources of pungent odors — but East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council member Darryl Hurst is trying to change that.
Nearly 1,100 school employees in Baton Rouge may belatedly receive the extra paycheck that their fellow employees already received weeks ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board on Thursday gave preliminary approval to spending an extra $1 million to pay the stipends to those school employees with more than 20 absences this year who had been left out of receiving the stipends because they were on leave pursuant to the federal Family and Medical Leave Act.
If you saw "boudin recalled" trending and felt your Cajun heart begin to race, you can sit down and take a deep breath. I want to start by saying it's not what you think and everything is going to be OK. Better?. In what may be one of the more...
Last night the city of Lafayette helped to crown a new Queen of Louisiana Seafood at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. And yes, we have a Queen and not a king as Chef Amanda Cusey bested eleven other competitors to claim the title. Cusey was a first-time competitor in the...
Summer workouts are starting for our local high school football teams and perhaps no school is more determined to get back to New Orleans than the Many Tigers. Going for a swim is a great activity to cool off and get some exercise during the summer, but it comes with an inherent risk, especially for children.
BATON ROUGE - A gruesome sight for people who are coming to visit their loved ones. At Lutheran Cemetery in Baton Rouge, things look normal near the front, but as you walk in, it changes. Tombs are smashed open, exposing some caskets and in some cases bones of the dead.
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board unanimously voted during a special meeting to pursue all legal action against the Louisiana High School Athletic Association following a decision last week by the LHSAA to redefine what a “select” school is for athletic purposes. Under the...
This coming weekend, June 11 and 12, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation will host its annual Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival at the city's Louis Armstrong Park on North Rampart Street. What is the Cajun-Zydeco Festival?. Each year, the festival celebrates and honors the unique heritage and cultural tradition of...
When Kelly Ward walked through the gates of Angola more than a half century ago, prisons were old as time, but their mission was morphing into halls of rehabilitation with doors that could open after being slammed shut. Ward, who rose to the rank of warden, was inducted into the...
If you pull a boat on a trailer the Louisiana Department of Wildlife, the Office of Motor Vehicles and the Louisiana Department of Revenue want to make your life a little easier. In fact, you could say these state agencies are making it easier for you to get that boat off that trailer and into the water faster.
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria offices including City Hall, Customer Service, the Animal Shelter, Public Works and other departments will close in observance of Juneteenth, June 20, 2022. Bus Service. ATRANS will follow its regular schedule on Monday, June 20. Sanitation...
Where to begin with so many flavors on a sno-ball menu? Not only that, some are covered with condensed milk, stuffed with ice cream or topped by whipped cream. And all offer cool, sweet relief from Louisiana's sweltering summer heat. So, buying a sno-ball is a no-brainer at this time of year.
The LHSAA’s release of revised alphabetical lists of select/nonselect schools on Monday will likely trigger statewide questions and appeals, including the Baton Rouge area. Plaquemine High and two other Iberville Parish schools, White Castle and East Iberville, could be among those schools appealing their new select school status. Schools...
ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A 73-year-old woman is facing eviction from her apartment home in Abbeville, Louisiana. Beatrice Demouchet has lived at the Live Oak Manor apartments for 18 years. She has until Wednesday, June 8th, to renew her new lease or get out. Demouchet refuses to sign because of a monthly rental increase. She is asking for […]
Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 8, 2022, that the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Unit received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance in January 2022. (DOI). Trampus Wagoner, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing insurance policies on their behalf, according to the complaint. According to a State Police investigation, Wagoner accepted premiums from numerous customers but never obtained insurance policies on their behalf. Victims were defrauded of more than $39,000 as a result of Wagoner’s actions.
