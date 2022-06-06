ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NE

59-year-old charged with felonies after confronting camping group at Sutherland Reservoir

By Tim Johnson
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 59-year-old Ogallala man is charged with two felonies after he is alleged to have pointed a gun while confronting a group at their campfire Friday at the Sutherland Reservoir. Roy I. Lunkwitz made an initial appearance Monday in...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Man arrested for guns and drugs near school

RED WILLOW COUNTY, Neb. — A man accused of having guns and drugs at his home near a school has been arrested and arraigned in Red Willow County. According to the McCook Police Department, officers executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon in the 400 block of East 4th street.
RED WILLOW COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Suspect arrested in Rushville shooting

The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, is investigating a shooting in Rushville, which led to the arrest of a South Dakota man Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday, at approximately 5:25 p.m. MT, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol in...
RUSHVILLE, NE
knopnews2.com

Victim and suspect identified in local shooting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Wednesday shooting is under investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in North Platte. 84-year-old Gary Lehl of North Platte is dead by suicide after an altercation with 56-year-old Carl Thompson of York. Thompson was taken to Great Plains Health after being shot by Lehl several times and then flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for additional medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney man to trial for allegations of threatening ex-probation officer

KEARNEY — A July trial date has been set for a Kearney man accused of making threats against his former probation officer. Shawn W. Smith, 35, is charged in Buffalo County District Court with terroristic threats and flight to avoid arrest in the incident, both felonies, and driving under the influence-first offense and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. He has denied the allegations.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ogallala, NE
Lincoln County, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Sutherland, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
Sutherland, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Ogallala, NE
Crime & Safety
knopnews2.com

At least one dead in local shooting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - UPDATE: A York man is in serious condition, and a North Platte man is dead after a shooting incident in North Platte, Wednesday around 3:45 pm. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the Lincoln County 911 Center dispatched deputies from the Sheriff’s office and the North Platte Police Department Wednesday afternoon after a report of a shooting at 10th and Roosevelt Street in North Platte came in.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

2 men involved in North Platte shooting identified

Authorities have released the names of two men involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in North Platte. Gary Lehl, 84, of North Platte, died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release. The other man, whom authorities say Lehl shot multiple times, is Carl...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felonies#Sutherland Reservoir#Lincoln County Court
KSNB Local4

Young woman killed in McCook after hitting NPPD truck

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A McCook woman died as a result of her injuries on Wednesday morning after her vehicle struck the back of a parked and unoccupied Nebraska Public Power District truck. The truck was a 2006 Freightliner parked on the eastbound side of the roadway, with emergency equipment activated, performing maintenance work on electrical infrastructure.
MCCOOK, NE
knopnews2.com

One killed in accident near Cozad

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:05 p.m., near mile marker 221 on I-80, Friday. A preliminary investigation shows that a Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound, when the driver lost control, crossed the median, and entered the westbound lanes. The vehicle then collided with a semi. The driver of the Cruze was life-flighted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he passed away. The driver and passengers in the semi were not injured.
COZAD, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Channel Nebraska

37 year old sentenced on possession of machine gun

LINCOLN, Neb -- A 37-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after authorities in North Platte discovered that he had a modified machine gun during a traffic stop. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Medina was sentenced at the end of May in federal court in Lincoln for possession of a machine gun.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Man shot at Sheridan County Livestock in Rushville

A man was shot at Sheridan County Livestock this afternoon in Rushville. "An adult male was shot and the victim has been transported to the hospital," said Sheridan County Sheriff's Office. His condition is not known at this time. The suspect was taken into custody. No names or further information...
RUSHVILLE, NE
Kearney Hub

140 mph pursuit through Buffalo County ends with Grand Island man in jail

KEARNEY — A Grand Island man led a Nebraska State Patrol trooper on a pursuit Sunday at speeds that exceeded 140 mph. The man, Andy S. Paneda Portillo, 21, of Grand Island, eventually was stopped, arrested and charged in Buffalo County Court with felony operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, and willful reckless driving, no operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle without registration, no proof of financial responsibility, false reporting and speeding, all misdemeanors.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

No injuries reported in Thursday evening house fire in Kearney

KEARNEY - The cause of a structure fire Wednesday evening in Kearney is under investigation. At 5:48 p.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire at 2620 Ave. L. The fire was reported in an upstairs bedroom of the two story house. All of the occupants of the...
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska first responder injured in car crash regains independence at Madonna

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska first responder who was injured during the Road 739 fire is home, after spending weeks recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals. On April 7, Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris was in a truck that was hit head-on by a semi-truck while responding to a fire eight miles north of Arapahoe, Nebraska. He had several broken bones, head trauma and a spinal cord injury.
ARAPAHOE, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney man accused of raping minors

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney teenager is charged with two counts of First Degree Sexual Assault after two 15-year-old girls accused him of rape. Hunter Pokorney, 19, is also charged with felony Enticement by Electronic Device. Details of the crimes are sealed, but the charges against Pokorney indicate that...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraska GOP leader speaking Monday to Buffalo Co. Republicans

KEARNEY — Taylor Gage, the executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, will speak next week to members of the Buffalo County Republican Party. Gage will focus on the upcoming Republican State Convention being held July 9 in Kearney. All registered Republicans are encouraged to attend. Gage’s presentation will...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy