UIL State baseball Pairings

EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - Diboll, Garrison and Kennard are all getting ready for their trips to Round Rock for the 2022 UIL State baseball tournaments. For Garrsion and Kennard, this is the second time ever to make it to the state tournament. Garrison lost last year in the 2A championship game...
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers could not overcome a big time pitching performances in their 1A and 2A state semifinals. In the 1A semifinal, Nazareth scored the game’s only run in the first inning with the bases loaded. From there it was all defense as Kennard could only get three hits on the day.
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The 2019-20 Jacksonville High softball team was something special. That year, they compiled a 22-4-1 overall record, going 13-1 in district. That effort was led by their star player, Jordyn Whitaker. Now, she's a member of the Texas Longhorns softball team. Earlier this week, the Longhorns...
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KTRE) - Kennard and Garrison baseball teams are in Round Rock looking to both avenge losses in the 1A and 2A 2021 state finals. Kennard will open up the state tournament semifinals on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. against Nazareth at 9 a.m. If Kennard can win they will play either Abbott or D’Hanis in the 1A Championship, Thursday morning at 9 a.m.
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - If it’s June, that means the signature event for one East Texas city -- the rodeo!. The 85th addition of the Gladewater Roundup Rodeo began Wednesday night. Thousand-pound bull muscle being offloaded at a holding pen marked preparation for the Roundup Rodeo. Gladewater’s marquee event...
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - Nehemiah Juniel has several hobbies like most 15-year-olds, like spending time outside and playing the piano. “Playing games around the house with everyone else around here, playing with my siblings, talking with them,” Nehemiah said. He also loves a challenge, so he taught himself how...
TYLER, Texas — Jaggers, a new fast-casual restaurant concept from Texas Roadhouse, is expected to open in Longview by the end of this year. The franchisee, the Dallas-based Saxton Group, announced the 3,400-square-foot restaurant would be in the Northloop Plaza at West Loop 281 and Judson Road. It will be the first location for the restaurant in Texas. A company representative said the restaurant would be constructed in the restaurant's parking lot. A building permit application has not yet been filed with the city of Longview.
NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – New Summerfield Independent School District is one of the latest East Texas school districts that is moving to a four-day school week for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. According to superintendent Joe Brandon, the district approved the schedule change during a special meeting on May 23. The school week will […]
Yes, it appears as if something is definitely going on at the old Ethan Allen building at 815 WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas. I've got a direct message to the old Ethan Allen building - You're doing your best to keep a secret. That secret you are holding back...
While it's true Ray Wylie Hubbard's song "Screw You We're From Texas" is steeped in irony, from Tyler, TX to El Paso, and everywhere in between, there's just something undeniably extra special about the Lone Star State. So, yeah, screw everyone else. And I know firsthand, guys. I've lived in...
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - According to Longview city records, Dickey’s has obtained a building permit for 1903 W. Loop 281, which was formerly the Greek Cafe. The Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise has 141 restaurants in Texas and over 550 in the nation. The first Dickey’s Barbecue restaurant was...
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Families arrived at the A. L. Mangham JR. Regional airport to meet pilot Clay Bandy, the founder of a non-profit organization based in Texarkana. The pilot of 52 years created 4 States Youth Flyers in August of 2021. He said it was all about the kids and providing a unique experience. The organization serves Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.
On Memorial Day in Tyler, Texas two men got into an argument that cost one of them their life, the other is now behind bars with a $1 million dollar bond. The details coming from KETK, regarding Christopher Ryan Henry, 29 years old of Flint, Texas is in custody after being arrested on June 3rd for the murder of Austin Lee Deweerdt.
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Rose Complex will be named after a very important person in Tyler’s history. City officials announced Wednesday the building will be known as the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center. “I wanted this to represent history in our community. But also, a dedication to the future of our community,” said the City […]
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The conduct of Smith County Pct. 1 Constable, Curtis Traylor-Harris, was first drawn into public scrutiny on Nov. 11, 2021. On that date, Traylor-Harris and two of his leading law enforcement officers within the department were arrested, accused of stealing makeup, ammunition, an Apple AirPods box, sunglasses , cash and other items from a home where they were serving eviction papers. They were charged with Official Oppression and Abuse of Official Capacity. The incident came to light when one of the three appeared to mistakenly turn her body camera on, while thinking she was turning it off at the time when the thefts were allegedly being committed. The cameras were later handed over to a separate law enforcement agency where the discovery was made.
It was a little under a month ago that the Angelina County & Cities Health District closed Mom's Diner at 420 W.Frank Ave in Lufkin. They have since reopened and customers are being served once again. Now Omar Estrada, the Environmental Division Director for the Angelina County and Cities Health...
69th annual Tyler Parade of Homes showcases latest trends and technology in homes. The Tyler Area Builders Association’s held its 69th annual iteration of the event which kicked off this past weekend and will go through Sunday. The nine-day parade gives builders, subcontractors, and those interested an opportunity to see the latest trends and technology in homes.
We’ve all heard since we were little kids that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. As I've gotten a little older I wonder if that is the truth or if that was a marketing idea thought up years ago. Either way it is important to give your body the energy it needs to get through your day, and sometimes your body needs some delicious waffles and a cup of coffee and that combination has locals in Lindale, Texas excited about the new breakfast restaurant that just opened.
If you first heard about the Clean Shot Truck Wash and thought to yourself "why didn't I think of that?", here is your chance to get in on this business. The facility is between Lufkin and Nacogdoches on Highway 59 near old Highway 59. This truck wash is already an...
Pickup trucks dominate the roads in Texas and have been much the same for a long time. Ford is shaking things up with their first, all-electric, F-150 Lightning. I got the opportunity to see one in person at Lufkin Ford and jumped at the chance. I even got to take...
