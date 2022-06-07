ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WINC Podcast (6/6): WWE Raw Review, AEW Injuries, MJF, Cody Rhodes’ Surgery, & More

By Robert Gunier
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri), Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykoderas), and Jack Farmer (@RealJackFarmer) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Support for the Wrestling Inc. podcast is also...

www.wrestlinginc.com

wrestlinginc.com

Booker T Believes Top WWE Star May Be Taking Permanent Vacation

After Edge was kicked out of his own The Judgment Day faction on “WWE Raw” this week fans were left to wonder what could be next for the WWE Hall Of Famer. During his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast, Booker T claimed that the segment “tells you more than anything that Edge is taking a vacation.” Of course, since he returned to WWE following his retirement. the Rated-R Superstar has had several breaks between feuds, but this time Booker thinks “that vacation might be permanent.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley Required Dental Work For Recent Injury

Rhea Ripley shared pictures of recent dental work that she received to deal with an injury. “Knee – 1 Teeth – 0” Ripley tweeted out, showing the metal wire that appears to be holding her front teeth in place. Knee - 1 Teeth- 0 Thank you...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Return To NXT With New Name And Gimmick Overhaul

When WWE called up a two-man version of Imperium to the SmackDown roster in April, there was a lot of uncertainty over the future of Fabian Aichner. While some reports suggested that he could be returning to WWE NXT UK or NXT 2.0. as a singles competitor, there were also rumors of the Italian wrestler feuding with his former tag team partner, Ludwig Kaiser (FKA Marcel Barthel), on SmackDown, which would have been a continuation of their teased split in the post-Stand & Deliver show back in April.
WWE
411mania.com

UPDATED: Roman Reigns Still Expected to Compete at WWE SummerSlam

UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule following the news that he will no longer be appearing at WWE Money in the Bank after he was removed from the advertising. Previously, WWE reps told Fightful that while Roman Reigns’ live events schedule for WWE was being scaled back, he was going to remain on TV and not miss any time. However, with him being taken off the advertising for Money in the Bank 2022, that does not appear to any longer be the case.
WWE
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Stephanie Mcmahon
ComicBook

WWE's Cody Rhodes Reveals Photos of Injury Bruising Progression Before Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes has already stamped his latest WWE run with a legendary moment after wrestling against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell with a torn pectoral muscle. It had been reported that he was injured before the event, but no one was prepared for how massive the bruise was and that he would wrestle such a brutal match with the injury. Rhodes recently shared several photos of how the bruising progressed over the days before the event on his Instagram stories, and you can check out the photos below. As you can see, the bruise starts off small enough before eventually taking up a large portion of his pec and his arm (via WrestlingNews.co).
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Toni Storm On What She Hated About Her Time In WWE

Toni Storm reveals that WWE took the love of wrestling out of her, but maybe that’s because she just wasn’t a good fit for the company. Storm was the latest guest on “Sessions with Renee Paquette” and the current AEW star got granular about her WWE release.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Provides Storyline Injury Update On Edge

It is said that you reap what you sow, and Edge did plenty of reaping on Monday. After the vicious attack by his former stable The Judgment Day on this past Monday’s episode of “WWE RAW,” WWE has provided an update on Edge’s storyline condition courtesy of “The Bump.” According to WWE, Edge suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture. No timetable was given for Edge’s return.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Stars Leaving Handwritten Notes Under Seats Prior To AEW Dynamite

Just because the Ass Boys, I mean the Gunn Club, don’t always remember which city they’re in doesn’t mean they don’t care about the wrestling fans. That’s why they’re leaving something behind for fans attending “AEW Dynamite” tonight, along with some help from their new best friends, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed.
WWE
#Winc#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe Raw Review#The Wrestling Inc#Hellofresh Com Inc16#Spotify
wrestlinginc.com

Pat McAfee Has Possible Conflict For Major WWE Event

UFC President Dana White stopped by Pat McAfee’s show on Tuesday to offer Pat a chance to host a live show around UFC’s upcoming fight in Paris, France. The date of the fight? September 3rd, the same night as WWE’s first PPV in the United Kingdom since 2003, “Clash At The Castle”.
NFL
wrestlingrumors.net

Important Clarification On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Hiatus, Vince McMahon Not Involved

That’s a different way to go. The McMahons have been around the wrestling world for a very long time now and are the most powerful family in all of wrestling. However, for the first time in a very long time now, there is one McMahon working in WWE. This comes after Stephanie McMahon has taken a leave of absence from the company. It seems that there might be more to it than it seems though.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend And AEW Manager Says MJF’s Promo “Made Me Sick”

Put him down as not a fan. There are certain promos and interviews which resonate with fans for one reason or another. It might be the delivery, it might be the context and it might be what is being said, but sometimes it can be everything coming together. That was the case with a promo last week, but it seems that one wrestling legend was certainly not impressed.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

FOX Gives WWE Some Great SmackDown News

Stick around. WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world and has its hands in all kinds of things. Above all else though, their biggest method of exposure is television. With two national television deals for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, it is easy to see WWE programming if you want to. Now we know that will continue to be the case for an even longer time to come.
WWE
Wrestling World

New details on Cody Rhodes' injury

In the last few hours, there has been a great deal of apprehension towards WWE's Cody Rhodes, when the athlete was injured during a training session, going to tear a pectoral muscle. During the Hell in a Cell live broadcast, Cody appeared in the ring, although the bruise and injury clearly showed on his body, that didn't stop him from beating Seth Rollins anyway, in the main event of the ppv.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Reached Out To MJF After His AEW Dynamite Pipebomb

Maxwell Jacob Friedman currently has the wrestling world up in arms after his dynamic promo on AEW Dynamite. The young star called out AEW President Tony Khan for refusing to pay him more, amongst other grievances. This situation between the two sides initially escalated when MJF no-showed a meet and greet with fans during AEW Double or Nothing weekend, which led to an entire series of events culminating in what now is being described as a “pipebomb.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE HOFer Doesn’t Think Warner Bros. Discovery Expected MJF’s Pipebomb

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been the talk of the town since his colossal promo last Wednesday night, calling out AEW President Tony Khan for several reasons, ending the promo by calling him a “f*cking mark” before his mic was cut off. Since then, MJF has been removed from the intros of AEW shows and removed from the roster and merchandise pages on their website.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Seemingly Upset At Being Left Off Fan Fest Advertisements

As noted earlier, WWE announced Tuesday that the likes of The Undertaker, Alexa Bliss, The Bella Twins, Sheamus, Seth Rollins, Riddle and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will all be appearing at an upcoming Fan Expo in Dallas, TX. In addition to the Dallas event, WWE announced another fan convention...
DALLAS, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Monster’s Ball Match & More Announced For Impact Slammiversary

Several matches were announced on Thursday for Impact’s upcoming pay-per-view, Slammiversary. The first match announced is a Monster’s Ball match with Moose and Sami Callihan. Callihan reacted to the match, noting how it will be his first match in nine months. Impact Digital Media Champion Rich Swann is...
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The participants...
WWE
Yardbarker

June 13, 2022 Observer Newsletter: CM Punk & Cody Rhodes injured, WWE Hell in a Cell review

Within a matter of days, C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes, arguably the top babyfaces in AEW and WWE, went down with significant injuries. Punk suffered an injury that neither he nor the company would detail as far as how and what on 6/1 in the show at the Kia Forum. In an interview two nights later on Dynamite, Punk mentioned the injury, saying it was a couple of broken bones and it would need surgery. The belief among talent was that it was a broken foot (Max Caster actually said it in his rap) and while neither the company nor Punk would say that, there have been very strong hints to me that was the injury. It’s actually kind of strange that they don’t say the injury but as a company, the AEW policy is not to say injuries or illnesses unless it has to do with changing previously advertised matches (which is why injuries to Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole were acknowledged last week but not specified) although Cole was on TV this week and his being hurt was never brought up, while the company has never acknowledged an injury to Bryan Danielson. When they acknowledge injuries, they normally don’t say what the injuries or illnesses are unless the talent releases it themselves. WWE is hit and miss, usually only acknowledging them when it fits with the storyline while New Japan goes into detail as much as possible.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Nearly Debuted With New Name And Gimmick On SmackDown Last Year

NWA star Harry Smith, AKA Davey Boy Smith Jr., has revealed that he was slated to debut with a new name and gimmick prior to his departure from WWE last November. In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Smith disclosed his conversation with John Cone, WWE’s Senior Manager of Talent Relations, shortly after he returned to WWE last July for a dark match.
WWE

