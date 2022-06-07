ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday 6/6/22

By Sarah Nardi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's episode, you'll hear from the two Republicans — Scott Preston and Jim Fisher...

Action Research Center 6/12/22

Today's programming is made possible in part by WGLT Day Sponsor the Action Research Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, honoring Elizabeth Weir, who endowed ARC's Weir Fellowship to promote active citizenship in McLean County. Learn how you can become a WGLT Day Sponsor.
Manufacturers gather in Normal to seek answers to the worker shortage

Morton Industries needs welders. Steve Stewart, the company's director of people and culture, said his company could hire 40 welders today, if it could only find them. Stewart said the company has 100 open positions with a staff of less than 700. Morton Industries makes metal tubes for construction, mining, and agriculture equipment.
Q&A: State Senator Jason Barickman on gun policy choices

The school shooting in Texas and numerous other instances of mass violence recently have raised an outcry for ways to prevent such atrocities. WGLT's Charlie Schlenker talks with state Sen. Jason Barickman about policy choice in the debate over guns. Barickman is a Republican from Bloomington-Normal. Barickman says he acknowledges the system is imperfect and society needs to find ways to do better.
Making the call: DCFS rewards worker who ignored abuse

Rica Rountree’s survival hinged on how the adults outside her father’s abusive household reacted to the multiple injuries visible on her 8-year-old body in the weeks leading up to her 2019 death. First to see the black eyes and bruises were teachers in Bloomington-Normal who reported the suspicious...
