WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday 6/6/22

Highlights from the Bloomington Gold car show, which has brought over 2,000 Corvettes and more than 10,000 people to Bloomington-Normal for the weekend. Many of the festivities are taking place at Illinois State University and Uptown Normal. When the first Bloomington Gold show opened in 1973, Guy Larsen said he...
Republican candidate for governor Richard Irvin said he's reassessing his campaign messaging less than three weeks before the primary election. That’s because a new Chicago Sun-Times/WBEZ poll shows the Aurora mayor trailing GOP frontrunner state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, by double digits. “We’ve changed our plan of how we...
Central Illinois congressman Darin LaHood is seeking over $13 million in federal funding for four McLean County projects. The requests are through the federal appropriations process known as Community Project Funding. Each member of Congress is allowed to submit 15 projects. Four of LaHood’s projects are in McLean County.
Today's programming is made possible in part by WGLT Day Sponsor the Action Research Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, honoring Elizabeth Weir, who endowed ARC's Weir Fellowship to promote active citizenship in McLean County. Learn how you can become a WGLT Day Sponsor.
Morton Industries needs welders. Steve Stewart, the company's director of people and culture, said his company could hire 40 welders today, if it could only find them. Stewart said the company has 100 open positions with a staff of less than 700. Morton Industries makes metal tubes for construction, mining, and agriculture equipment.
The school shooting in Texas and numerous other instances of mass violence recently have raised an outcry for ways to prevent such atrocities. WGLT's Charlie Schlenker talks with state Sen. Jason Barickman about policy choice in the debate over guns. Barickman is a Republican from Bloomington-Normal. Barickman says he acknowledges the system is imperfect and society needs to find ways to do better.
A student who brought a loaded handgun to Bloomington High School last fall has been sentenced to 2 ½ years at a state prison for juveniles. McLean County prosecutors charged the 16-year-old from Bloomington as an adult for several felony charges for bringing the 9 mm pistol into the school. He pleaded guilty in April.
Rica Rountree’s survival hinged on how the adults outside her father’s abusive household reacted to the multiple injuries visible on her 8-year-old body in the weeks leading up to her 2019 death. First to see the black eyes and bruises were teachers in Bloomington-Normal who reported the suspicious...
Comments / 0