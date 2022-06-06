ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

How the future of big data and precision medicine will impact cancer care

By In Collaboration with Flatiron
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cancer care is experiencing an explosion of innovation in terms of diagnostics and treatment, but physicians need data and help from technology to process it all. During a May Becker's Hospital Review's webinar sponsored by Flatiron, a cancer software and data company, four healthcare leaders discussed how a data and technology...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Medtronic recalls heart medical devices after pump weld defect

Minneapolis-based Medtronic recalled 1,614 pump implants developed for the company's HeartWare ventricular assist device, which the FDA deemed a class 1 recall, the highest level, June 8. The recall is due to a welding defect that could lead to corrosion and demagnetization of the internal magnets, potentially causing the pump...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Long COVID-19-related heart issues will have lasting effect on health systems, experts say

Guidelines for diagnosing and treating long-COVID-19 cardiovascular complications were updated by the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation on June 7. "Unfortunately, many people could have chronic cardiovascular conditions due to COVID-19 infection — even patients without previous cardiovascular disease, comorbidities, and otherwise low risk of cardiovascular disease," said Jonathan Whiteson, MD, lead author of the cardiovascular complications guidance statement. "Because of the chronic nature of cardiovascular conditions, there will likely be long-lasting consequences for patients and health systems worldwide."
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC awards $215M in cancer research funding

The CDC awarded $215 million in first-year funding June 8 to three national programs as part of a five-year, $1.1 billion investment in preventing and controlling cancer. The three programs that received the funds are the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, the National Comprehensive Cancer Control Program, and the National Program of Cancer Registries.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Health data banks should work like those of organ donors

Many people absentmindedly check yes to organ donation, giving the potential to save lives. Electing to share your health data should be viewed and organized in a similar fashion, Erik Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus, argues in a June 7 Fast Company article. Mr. Lefkofsky argues that health data,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Health Data#Cancer Care#Hospital Review#Flatiron Four#Ehr
beckershospitalreview.com

Adult childhood cancer survivors more likely to be undertreated for heart disease risk factors

Adult childhood cancer survivors are 80 percent more likely to be undertreated for cardiovascular disease risk factors, a study published June 8 in the Journal of the American Heart Association found. "These findings make underdiagnosis and undertreatment significant concerns for the estimated half a million childhood cancer survivors living in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS Announces Product Enhancements to its AI-based Suite of Solutions that Maximize Healthcare Capacity

Health System Adoption of LeanTaaS’ Solutions Accelerate as Company Looks to Create an AI-Enabled Air Traffic Control for Inpatient and Ambulatory Capacity Management. June 8, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a leading Silicon Valley-based technology innovator that transforms core processes to improve patient access and operational performance, today announced new enhancements to its iQueue products for operating rooms, infusion centers, and inpatient beds. The announcement was made at LeanTaaS’ third hospital operations virtual summit, Transform, hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare. This news comes on the heels of LeanTaaS’ recent announcements of earning a 96.5 (out of 100) satisfaction score for its OR product by KLAS Research and a significant growth investment by Bain Capital Private Equity. LeanTaaS’s momentum also includes growing 40% year over year in the last two years despite COVID-19-induced pressures on hospital spending. This impressive growth is fueled by rising patient volumes and an increasing demand from health systems for analytics-driven, AI-based solutions that improve how health systems use expensive, constrained resources to increase patient access to medical care and realize increased revenue. On average, LeanTaaS’ customers see an impact of $500,000 per year per OR, $20,000 per year per infusion chair, and $9,000 per year per inpatient bed.
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

The financial case for single-use endoscopy

Single-use endoscopes are an alternative to traditional reusable devices that come without many of the drawbacks of the reusable devices. Against this backdrop, healthcare organizations are weighing the financial implications of shifting to single-use endoscopes. During Becker's Hospital Review's 12th Annual Meeting, in a virtual session sponsored by Ambu, the...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

How digital technologies support mental health for patients and help the providers who care for them

Not only are more individuals struggling with mental health issues today, but more people are willing to seek help. As a result, mental health professionals as well as primary care and emergency departments are overwhelmed with the demand for behavioral health services — and are struggling to provide adequate and timely access. Digital tools can help.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
beckershospitalreview.com

Patient Experience

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHeath has selected Tiffany Pankow, MD, to serve as vice president and in a newly created role as chief of caregiver wellness and patient experience. The role was informed by feedback throughout the pandemic in which the health system learned more about employees' physical, mental and spiritual health...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals 'innovate aggressively' to stay relevant

Hospitals will likely look very different a decade from today as more brick-and-mortar institutions embrace virtual care, "hospital at home" and remote patient monitoring. CIOs are at the forefront of reimagining healthcare delivery focused on consumers. "It took us hundreds of years to build a healthcare system, whether you think...
FORT MYERS, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

76% of physician license actions related to substance abuse

In a study involving 5,023 actions against the licenses of U.S. physicians, 76.3 percent were related to substance abuse, according to findings published June 3 in JAMA Health Forum. The findings are based on physician license actions reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank between 2004 to 2020. Three key...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

President named for BHSH Beaumont Health

Benjamin Schwartz, MD, was selected as president of BHSH Beaumont Health. Dr. Schwartz will begin his new role July 5, according to a June 8 news release. BHSH Beaumont Health is overseen by BHSH System, the 22-hospital organization formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health. Nancy Susick, RN, has been serving as interim president of BHSH Beaumont Health.
beckershospitalreview.com

Google-backed AI healthcare startup Owkin gets $80M in pharma collaboration

Artificial intelligence healthcare startup Owkin has received an $80 million investment to collaborate with Bristol Myers Squibb on designing clinical trials, starting with cardiovascular disease. Under the agreement, Owkin will receive an $80 million series B-1 equity investment led by the pharmaceutical giant and possibly upward of $100 million more...
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Hospitals should embrace credit rating affirmation

A skittish patient population, a workforce shortage and ongoing pandemic contributed to "staggering" first quarter 2022 losses for many nonprofit hospitals, Kaufman Hall Senior Vice President Lisa Goldstein said in a June 8 opinion piece on the company's website. "Clearly we are heading into a period of credit stress," she...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Oracle is planning a unified national healthcare database. Will it work?

Oracle's primary mission is improving the complex healthcare system with technology, according to Larry Ellison. The chair, co-founder and chief technology officer of Oracle said in a June 9 virtual public presentation the company plans to vastly improve care delivery, outcomes and public health policy while also lowering costs. Oracle acquired Cerner in a $28.4 billion transaction earlier this week and has plans to modernize the platform, taking it from a documentation and billing system to a complete source of information about an individual's healthcare. The EHR would also have virtual care capabilities, be interoperable and expand clinical trial accessibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Prescription drug costs hiked 20% annually for more than a decade, study finds

Brigham and Women's Hospital uncovered a stark finding in a study published June 7: Prices for new drugs at launch rose 20 percent each year between 2008 and 2021. The 548 brand-name drugs in the study included treatments for "rare diseases, cancer treatments, and common conditions like diabetes and heart disease," according to the Boston Herald.
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's has reported on the following seven hospital or health system CFO moves since May 31. 1. Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center has named Hilda Dalfonso CFO for two hospitals and five affiliated sites of care. 2. North Platte, Neb.-based Great Plains Health has appointed Summer Owen CFO. 3. Warsaw,...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

A 5-step process for consolidating revenue cycle vendors and the tremendous benefits that can be realized

Many health systems have 10 or more vendors throughout the pre-service, post-service, and post-adjudication phases of the revenue cycle. Having multiple vendors can add complexity, confusion, and cost. In a February webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Availity, Linda Perryclear and Krisi Hutson, both product line directors...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

US to tap 100 children's hospitals in vaccine rollout for young kids

Pending authorization from federal regulators, vaccinations for the nation's estimated 19 million children younger than 5 could be available as soon as June 21, The Wall Street Journal reported June 9. In anticipation of FDA clearance and CDC sign-off, senior officials told the Journal the Biden administration is gearing up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Patients getting more face time with physicians but disparities remain, study finds

The annual face time patients spent with outpatient physicians rose from 40 to 60.4 minutes from 1979 to 2018, according to findings published June 6 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine. Researchers from Cambridge (Mass.) Health Alliance and Harvard Medical School in Boston used the National Ambulatory Medical Care...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy