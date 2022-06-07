Eveleth man charged in drug-related death of cousin

Correction

EVELETH — Samuel Tristan Rogers and Tayler Johnson were the only two individuals arrested the night of March 5 during the execution of a search warrant at an Eveleth residence in relation to the alleged fentanyl-related death of Joshua Gams. A third person was incorrectly listed as being arrested that night in a story in Tuesday’s Mesabi Tribune.

EVELETH — A 24-year-old Eveleth man was charged with third-degree murder late last week for allegedly causing the drug-related death of his cousin Joshua Gams in early March in Hoyt Lakes, a Sixth District Court complaint warrant states.

Samuel Tristan Rogers, who appeared before Judge Jon A. Maturi Monday, was arrested on unrelated charges at an Eveleth residence and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on Saturday. His bail was set at $200,000.

Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years and/or a $40,000 fine.

According to a Mirandaized interview, “Rogers said that he sold heroin to (28-year-old) Gams and they used together. Rogers said he woke up that morning and found out Gams (of Hoyt Lakes) died from an overdose, and he didn’t know how he was going to live with himself,’’ the criminal complaint states. “Sgt. Berndt (of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force) asked Rogers if he thought the heroin he sold Gams led to Gams’ death, and Rogers replied ‘Absolutely.’’’

“Rogers said that he sold Gams about .75g of heroin for $120-$130. Sgt. Berndt read Rogers’ text messages he exchanged with Gams about the sale and Rogers began to cry again,’’ the complaint said. “According to Sgt. Berndt’s training and experience, it is very common for heroin and fentanyl to be mixed together, or even be mistaken for each other.’’

The East Range Police Department initially responded to a Hoyt Lakes residence in the 200 block of Arlington Road at 8:42 a.m. March 5 to a report of a man who was not breathing, an ERPD news release and court documents state. Upon an ERPD officer’s arrival, another person was trying to resuscitate Gams, but the officer determined Gams was deceased.

“Next to Gams on a chair was a small sheet of foil with burnt residue, and a pen tube, which appeared to indicate Gams used heroin,’’ the complaint said. The person who had been trying to resuscitate Gams said “she last saw Gams alive at about 1 a.m. that morning. She found him on the floor sometime after 7:30 a.m.’’

Berndt was subsequently called to the scene and was able to review Gams’ cellphone, where he found a text conversation between he and Rogers that began the afternoon of March 4 and detailed an alleged drug purchase, court records say. Around 7 p.m. March 5, Task Force officers executed a search warrant in Eveleth, where they arrested Rogers and Tayler Johnson in the residence.

During a search of the residence, officers located 1.5g of heroin (with packaging), $539 in cash, a digital scale, used and new plastic baggies, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The heroin was found inside a bag owned by Johnson, according to the criminal complaint.

On March 28, 2022, the medical examiner released its summary report containing the following conclusion as to the cause of Gams’ death: “Based on the known history and circumstances, autopsy findings, and toxicology studies, the cause of death is attributed to effects of fentanyl,’’ court records stated.

An East Range Police Department news release Monday said the autopsy showed acute fentanyl overdose as the cause of death.

“On May 26, 2022, the BCA released a report indicating that both the small sheet of foil with burnt residue and the pen tube found in the chair next to Gams’ body tested positive for heroin and fentanyl,’’ the criminal complaint said.