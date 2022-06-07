ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eveleth, MN

Eveleth man charged in drug-related death of cousin

By JIM ROMSAAS | MESABI TRIBUNE
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

Correction

EVELETH — Samuel Tristan Rogers and Tayler Johnson were the only two individuals arrested the night of March 5 during the execution of a search warrant at an Eveleth residence in relation to the alleged fentanyl-related death of Joshua Gams. A third person was incorrectly listed as being arrested that night in a story in Tuesday’s Mesabi Tribune.

———

EVELETH — A 24-year-old Eveleth man was charged with third-degree murder late last week for allegedly causing the drug-related death of his cousin Joshua Gams in early March in Hoyt Lakes, a Sixth District Court complaint warrant states.

Samuel Tristan Rogers, who appeared before Judge Jon A. Maturi Monday, was arrested on unrelated charges at an Eveleth residence and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on Saturday. His bail was set at $200,000.

Third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years and/or a $40,000 fine.

According to a Mirandaized interview, “Rogers said that he sold heroin to (28-year-old) Gams and they used together. Rogers said he woke up that morning and found out Gams (of Hoyt Lakes) died from an overdose, and he didn’t know how he was going to live with himself,’’ the criminal complaint states. “Sgt. Berndt (of the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force) asked Rogers if he thought the heroin he sold Gams led to Gams’ death, and Rogers replied ‘Absolutely.’’’

“Rogers said that he sold Gams about .75g of heroin for $120-$130. Sgt. Berndt read Rogers’ text messages he exchanged with Gams about the sale and Rogers began to cry again,’’ the complaint said. “According to Sgt. Berndt’s training and experience, it is very common for heroin and fentanyl to be mixed together, or even be mistaken for each other.’’

The East Range Police Department initially responded to a Hoyt Lakes residence in the 200 block of Arlington Road at 8:42 a.m. March 5 to a report of a man who was not breathing, an ERPD news release and court documents state. Upon an ERPD officer’s arrival, another person was trying to resuscitate Gams, but the officer determined Gams was deceased.

“Next to Gams on a chair was a small sheet of foil with burnt residue, and a pen tube, which appeared to indicate Gams used heroin,’’ the complaint said. The person who had been trying to resuscitate Gams said “she last saw Gams alive at about 1 a.m. that morning. She found him on the floor sometime after 7:30 a.m.’’

Berndt was subsequently called to the scene and was able to review Gams’ cellphone, where he found a text conversation between he and Rogers that began the afternoon of March 4 and detailed an alleged drug purchase, court records say. Around 7 p.m. March 5, Task Force officers executed a search warrant in Eveleth, where they arrested Rogers and Tayler Johnson in the residence.

During a search of the residence, officers located 1.5g of heroin (with packaging), $539 in cash, a digital scale, used and new plastic baggies, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The heroin was found inside a bag owned by Johnson, according to the criminal complaint.

On March 28, 2022, the medical examiner released its summary report containing the following conclusion as to the cause of Gams’ death: “Based on the known history and circumstances, autopsy findings, and toxicology studies, the cause of death is attributed to effects of fentanyl,’’ court records stated.

An East Range Police Department news release Monday said the autopsy showed acute fentanyl overdose as the cause of death.

“On May 26, 2022, the BCA released a report indicating that both the small sheet of foil with burnt residue and the pen tube found in the chair next to Gams’ body tested positive for heroin and fentanyl,’’ the criminal complaint said.

Comments / 0

Related
bemidjinow.com

Pillager man sentenced for drug crimes

A Pillager man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for multiple felony-level drug offenses, including drug sales in the first degree. Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom says 30-year-old Troy Anthony Frost appeared last Friday to enter a guilty plea and was sentenced to 65 months at that hearing.
PILLAGER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Northern Minnesota Woman’s Fatal Overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year. Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning. (credit: St. Louis County) An...
DULUTH, MN
WNMT AM 650

Break-In And Assault In Cloquet Home

CLOQUET, MN (CBS-3) – Cloquet Police are looking for a male intruder who attempted to rob an occupied home early Tuesday morning. According to the officers, it was after 4:30 a-m Tuesday when a residence on Boulder Drive reported that an intruder entered their home and physically assaulted one of them.
CLOQUET, MN
valleynewslive.com

Authorities investigating Zorbaz burglary

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Itasca County, MN want your help finding the suspect in a Zorbaz restaurant and bar burglary case. The sheriff’s department posted on Facebook saying the man, pictured above, broke into the Zorbaz in Grand Rapids on Monday, June 6. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoyt Lakes, MN
City
Eveleth, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Eveleth, MN
Crime & Safety
Daily Telegram

Duluth woman settles 'huffing' lawsuit against 3M

DULUTH — Nearly a decade after she was paralyzed by a driver who passed out while inhaling dust remover, a Duluth woman has settled her years-long legal battle against 3M. Ashen Diehl, 42, sued the Twin Cities-based conglomerate in 2018, six years after she was hit while walking along an East Superior Street sidewalk with her daughter. The driver admitted to "huffing" the chemical compound from an aerosol can before the collision, which has left Diehl permanently in a wheelchair.
DULUTH, MN
lptv.org

Itasca County Confirms High Rates of COVID-19 Cases, Another Resident Dies of the Disease

Itasca County Public Health recently confirmed that new cases of COVID-19 are continuing to spread since mid-May. According to their latest press release, as of June 7th, 182 new cases are confirmed over the last two weeks. The 14-day rate per 10,000 people is 40.6. In addition, another Itasca County resident died due to COVID-19. This death brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 148. These rates have remained at this new high since mid-May. But, the public health officials state that the case numbers are not as severe as in the winter months.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

Douglas County + Wisconsin Marriage License Changes Start July 1

The month of June and summer in general is the busy season for weddings. Many couples choose to tie the knot when the weather is nice - especially here in the Northland. But before they head to the altar, soon-to-be bride and grooms in Wisconsin will want to take a double-peak at that marriage license. Especially if they plan to cross state lines or are juggling later calendar dates.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heroin#Violent Crime#District Court
Fatim Hemraj

19 years ago, a 5-year-old girl vanished while walking to a friend's home alone. What happened to LeeAnna Warner?

It was June 14, 2003. After a long summer day at the lake, Kaelin Warner returned to her Chisholm, Minnesota home with her 5-year-old daughter, LeeAnna. It was 4:30 pm, almost time to begin preparing dinner and wind down for the evening, but LeeAnna still had some energy left and she begged her mother to let her play with a friend who lived just down the block.
CHISHOLM, MN
FOX 21 Online

Chief Tusken To Announce Retirement During Press Conference

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken is announcing his retirement Wednesday at 3 p.m. Chief Tusken was born and raised in the Duluth and has been with the department since 1992. He was selected as chief in 2016. The press conference will be in the Public Safety...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Highway 194 + Midway Road Intersection In Duluth To Close Starting June 13

A summer-long project that will see the installation of a roundabout and an RCUT intersection along Midway Road will require the closing of a busy intersection and a posted detour starting Monday, June 13. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers that the intersection of Highway 194 and Midway Road will be closing to traffic on June 13 and will remain that way throughout the remainder of the summer - until the work is done.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
boreal.org

Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board grants OK’d for area communities

The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRR), on Tuesday, awarded just over $7.1 million in grants and other funding affecting communities across the Taconite Tax Relief Area. Funded projects included $461,900 for outdoor recreation in Tower, which was the largest single line item under the trails portion of the grants approved this week.
ELY, MN
KARE 11

Gov. Tim Walz announces three new COVID test-to-treat sites

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Monday, June 2, 2022. Brooklyn Park, Moorhead and Duluth, Minnesota all will offer new COVID-19 test-to-treat locations later this month, Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday. Minnesotans can get tested free of cost for COVID-19...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Senior Salute Yearbook 2022 - June 7

As we move through June, WDIO would like to take a moment to congratulate the graduating class of 2022 on a job well done. Your high school years have been full of many challenges and you have persevered. From your academic achievement and successful activities, to your outstanding leadership... You can stand proud.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
boreal.org

Twin Ports MNA nurses set to picket June 21

Thursday morning, Twin Ports nurses announced their intent to picket, starting June 21. |. Thursday morning, Twin Ports nurses announced their intent to picket, starting June 21. The 15,000 Twin Ports nurses from both St. Luke's and Essentia are seeking contracts they say prioritize patient care at the bedside, not...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

The Duluth – Superior Area’s Most Iconic Restaurants

The Twin Ports area has a wealth of incredible restaurants that offer great variety to local diners and tourists alike. While we have many recognizable national chains, there are an incredible amount of awesome locally-grown favorites that residents consider hidden gems or tourists consider must-visit food stops. Among these local...
businessnorth.com

Cardiology specialist Drew Hayes joins Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic

Drew Hayes, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, is joining the Essentia Health-Virginia Clinic, where he will specialize in cardiology with a focus on the heart-failure program. “I am excited to embark on this journey,” said Hayes. “Essentia is an integral part of the Northland community and...
VIRGINIA, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy