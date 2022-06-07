Religious leaders from around the US join in prayer amid gun violence concerns

With mass shooting numbers skyrocketing this year across the nation, the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, also known as the GodSquad, hosted a service on Monday to fight gun violence.

The service was focused not only on prayer and encouragement, but on action and love. Speakers from Ohio, Texas, Washington D.C., and more shared what they think must be done to put an end to gun violence.

Pastor Edward Hinden, interim president of the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, says that the service was needed.

“This is a conversation that is open and honest,” said Hinden. “People need to start thinking about their actions and what it causes.”