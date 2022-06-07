ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Religious leaders from around the US join in prayer amid gun violence concerns

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwgRt_0g2aQhcX00

With mass shooting numbers skyrocketing this year across the nation, the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, also known as the GodSquad, hosted a service on Monday to fight gun violence.

The service was focused not only on prayer and encouragement, but on action and love. Speakers from Ohio, Texas, Washington D.C., and more shared what they think must be done to put an end to gun violence.

Pastor Edward Hinden, interim president of the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, says that the service was needed.

“This is a conversation that is open and honest,” said Hinden. “People need to start thinking about their actions and what it causes.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Society
Washington, DC
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Precinct Clergy Council#Godsquad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News 12

Police: Teen assaulted, robbed at Brooklyn Bridge Park

The NYPD released surveillance footage of a teenager being robbed in Brooklyn this past weekend. Police say a 14-year-old boy was approached by a group of people at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 on Saturday. The group shoved the teen to the ground, punched him in the face and then...
News 12

Disorder in the court: Cockroaches released during hearing

A courthouse in upstate New York was closed for fumigation Tuesday after hundreds of cockroaches were released during an altercation that broke out at an arraignment, according to court officials. The clash broke out during proceedings in Albany City Court for four people for an arrest at the state Capitol....
ALBANY, NY
News 12

Officials: Child burned in Bridgeport backyard with gasoline was not deliberately injured by other children

Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy