Riverhead considers changing zoning laws, banning gun stores near Main Street

Riverhead is considering a ban on gun stores, creating difficulty for some gun dealers looking to set up their businesses in the town.

Joseph Oliver, owner of JJ Armory, says he thought the money he spent to secure permits and a location for a gun store in downtown Riverhead were on their way to being signed off on by town officials.

"We then found out through the grapevine that the town wants to change zoning and make it so no gun stores can be on Main Street," Oliver says.

The town board is set vote on whether there should be a public hearing on a proposal to ban gun dealers, firing ranges and gunsmiths from setting up shop in the DC 1 zoning district, which includes parts of East Main Street from past Ostrander Avenue to Griffing Avenue. This is where Oliver wants to put his store.

Oliver says his store would very secure, secluded with no windows and nobody able to see inside.

"We thought it was going to be the safest and most secure place," Oliver says.

Oliver says his efforts are about contributing to the community as a small business owner.

The vote is set to take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday.