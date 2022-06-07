ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Riverhead considers changing zoning laws, banning gun stores near Main Street

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tt5x1_0g2aQd5d00

Riverhead is considering a ban on gun stores, creating difficulty for some gun dealers looking to set up their businesses in the town.

Joseph Oliver, owner of JJ Armory, says he thought the money he spent to secure permits and a location for a gun store in downtown Riverhead were on their way to being signed off on by town officials.

"We then found out through the grapevine that the town wants to change zoning and make it so no gun stores can be on Main Street," Oliver says.

The town board is set vote on whether there should be a public hearing on a proposal to ban gun dealers, firing ranges and gunsmiths from setting up shop in the DC 1 zoning district, which includes parts of East Main Street from past Ostrander Avenue to Griffing Avenue. This is where Oliver wants to put his store.

Oliver says his store would very secure, secluded with no windows and nobody able to see inside.

"We thought it was going to be the safest and most secure place," Oliver says.

Oliver says his efforts are about contributing to the community as a small business owner.

The vote is set to take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Comments / 1

Related
riverheadlocal

Town Board bans marijuana use at town parks and buildings, extends smoking bans to town-approved events

The Riverhead Town Board Tuesday amended the town code to ban marijuana use at or near town parks and buildings, and to extend all smoking bans to include town-approved special events. The code amendment is the first legislative action taken by the board to regulate cannabis since it voted 3-2 against prohibiting adult-use sales in Riverhead last year.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Niosi Firearms issued stop-work order and code violations for using Elton Street building without permits

The proposed firearm business on Elton Street has been issued a stop-work order and multiple violations for business operation, occupancy and storing merchandise in the building without a site plan approval, use permits and a certificate of occupancy, according to Riverhead Town code enforcement reports obtained through the Freedom of Information Law.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverhead, NY
Government
City
Riverhead, NY
riverheadlocal

Blighted building demolished to make way for new development at 205 Osborn Avenue

A long-vacant eyesore in downtown Riverhead was demolished today to make way for a five-story mixed use building at the corner of Osborn Avenue and Court Street. The blighted one-story former medical office building next to Riverhead Free Library was reduced to rubble. In its place will rise rental apartments above ground-floor office space to be built by Huntington developer G2D Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Rockville Centre residents want mayor to stop Proud Boys after marches

This is a known hate group. I happen to be Jewish, and I'm pretty sure that they hate me and all people who look like me."”. After two visits from the alt-right, “western chauvinist” group the Proud Boys, Rockville Centre residents vented frustrations over the response from the village at Monday’s board of trustees meeting.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longislandadvance.net

A new development coming, another in home stretch, plus a major award

The additional affordable housing apartments planned for North Bellport via the new 100-unit Allegria South two-floor development with its commercial component has gotten the attention of Vision Long Island. For their efforts, D & F Development Group LLC principal and developer Peter Florey and the Town of Brookhaven will be...
BELLPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Laws
News 12

Flag raised at Hauppauge building ahead of Pride celebration

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone raised a flag in Hauppauge Friday afternoon ahead of this weekend's Pride celebration. The ceremony took place at the H. Lee Dennison Building in recognition of Suffolk County's diversity. Bellone says that Pride Month is about celebrating the progress that has been made and understanding...
HAUPPAUGE, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island gas stations accused of excessive credit card charges

LONG ISLAND - Some gas stations on Long Island are being accused of charging a substantially higher price for drivers using their credit cards instead of cash to pay for fuel. Paying cash at one Sunoco station along Jericho Turnpike in Huntington costs "just" $4.89, but use your credit card, and you’re looking at a more than 40-percent increase to $6.95 a gallon.
HUNTINGTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nystateofpolitics.com

New York bulletproof vest ban for civilians goes into effect in July

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Police say a retired Buffalo officer working security at the scene of the Tops supermarket massacre may have been able to stop the alleged shooter had he not been wearing a bulletproof vest. "We often heard the good guy with the gun can stop the bad guy...
BUFFALO, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam application opens Wednesday: 12 key questions answered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re interested in joining New York’s Strongest, New York City opened its sanitation worker exam on Wednesday. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Dutchess County towing company accused of unlawful business practices

A towing company in Dutchess County is under fire tonight for alleged unlawful business practices. Its outlined in a lawsuit filed by the state Attorney General’s Office. The 300-page suit against the business, Bobby's Towing, and owner Robert Scores, details how some incidents went against City of Poughkeepsie ordinances. It said they towed cars while the owners were there or overcharged people, even falsified tickets and made racist remarks.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy