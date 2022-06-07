Some Bronx residents unhappy Crotona Park tennis players to receive private lot

Some Bronx residents say that they are unhappy the New York Junior Tennis League got permission to build a 13-space parking lot inside Crotona Park.

The lot was approved in March of 2021.

While the players are happy, some Bronx residents think this puts them at a parking disadvantage.

The New York Junior Tennis League initially proposed this lot by saying that a lack of available parking cost them approximately $1 million in revenue, as well as leading to some cars being vandalized.

Bronx resident Marisol Duran says she is against the project, and has since created a petition that has gotten around 260 signatures.

“To see that we cater to patrons that may not even be residents, people are not happy with it, they’re not OK with it,” says Duran.

According to Community Board Three, the parking lot will be built next to the tennis concession area.

A spokesperson for the board said in a statement, “Bronx Community Board Three's support is driven by the fact that the creation of the dedicated parking is critical to the successful operation of the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis and Learning and the funding of the NYJTL year-round complimentary tennis programs for children and residents in Bronx Community District Three. "

The project is still set to move forward for now.