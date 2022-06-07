ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Some Bronx residents unhappy Crotona Park tennis players to receive private lot

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNFm2_0g2aQAgg00

Some Bronx residents say that they are unhappy the New York Junior Tennis League got permission to build a 13-space parking lot inside Crotona Park.

The lot was approved in March of 2021.

While the players are happy, some Bronx residents think this puts them at a parking disadvantage.

The New York Junior Tennis League initially proposed this lot by saying that a lack of available parking cost them approximately $1 million in revenue, as well as leading to some cars being vandalized.

Bronx resident Marisol Duran says she is against the project, and has since created a petition that has gotten around 260 signatures.

“To see that we cater to patrons that may not even be residents, people are not happy with it, they’re not OK with it,” says Duran.

According to Community Board Three, the parking lot will be built next to the tennis concession area.

A spokesperson for the board said in a statement, “Bronx Community Board Three's support is driven by the fact that the creation of the dedicated parking is critical to the successful operation of the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis and Learning and the funding of the NYJTL year-round complimentary tennis programs for children and residents in Bronx Community District Three. "

The project is still set to move forward for now.

Comments / 3

Related
PIX11

Bronx teen rescued from Poughkeepsie hotel is missing again

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Bronx girl who was found in a Poughkeepsie hotel in April after she was missing for 10 days disappeared again on Thursday, police said Friday.  Mariah Sanchez, who wrote on Instagram in late April about her troubled childhood, was last seen leaving Bronx Care Health Center at 1775 Grand […]
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
riverdalepress.com

Surprise, mom and dad! 'I'm a college grad'

Two sons. Two commencements. One week. Except these blessed parents didn’t expect to see one of the sons actually graduate from college, let alone give a speech. As a first-generation college student, Hussein Abdul endured many obstacles pursuing his degree. After graduating from Bronx Community College, Hussein enrolled in the political science program at Lehman College, quickly participating in on-campus life before fighting a medical crisis that almost brought everything to a screeching halt.
BRONX, NY
News 12

NYPD: 4 men wanted in connection to over 20 robberies in Bronx, Manhattan

Police are looking for a group of four men who they say have been terrorizing the Bronx and Manhattan with more than two dozen robberies. The group is connected to 26 different robberies across both the Bronx and Manhattan with sometimes as many as 10 in a day, according to police. The most recent robbery on record happened at the corner of Morrison Avenue and East 174th Street.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crotona Park#Tennis Players#Junior Tennis#Urban Construction#Community Board Three
News 12

Uniondale residents frustrated with 'Jeopardy!' question

Some Long Islanders are upset about a "Jeopardy!" question that used an incorrect community name in Nassau County. The question that appeared on the show was, "A type of institution that has a 'row' in Garden City on Long Island, including one about firefighting and a children's one." The answer...
UNIONDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

MTA removing some Bronx bus stops, changing 13 routes

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bus routes across New York City are being redesigned and those changes are just weeks away in the Bronx, MTA officials said Wednesday. Thirteen bus routes will change as part of the plan being implemented on June 26. Some bus stops will be removed to match the redesigned network. Signs are […]
BRONX, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam application opens Wednesday: 12 key questions answered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re interested in joining New York’s Strongest, New York City opened its sanitation worker exam on Wednesday. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Teenager arrested for allegedly throwing baby from Bronx window

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police arrested a 17-year-old girl Thursday, charging her with both murder and manslaughter for her alleged role in a baby’s death. The girl has not been identified by police. The newborn’s Bronx death was deemed a homicide in April, months after he was thrown from the window of a […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy