ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, MA

1 Dead, 6 More Hurt in Serious Head-on Car Crash in Mass. Near NH

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA car and an SUV collided in a serious crash Monday evening in Townsend, Massachusetts, sending seven people to local hospitals. One of the drivers later died, officials said. The head-on collision took place about 5:35 p.m. on Main Street. All seven people involved — three in the car and four...

www.necn.com

Comments / 0

Related
whdh.com

Investigation underway after rollover crash in Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester rollover crash that left one seriously injured is being investigated, according to New Hampshire State Police. According to officials, Fabricio Defaria, 40, of Holliston, Massachusetts, was ejected from his truck after colliding with the back of a disabled Subaru and veering off the roadway. Defario’s injuries were said to be “serious but non-life threatening” in a statement by state police.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Man sought by NH authorities dies in crash

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A man who was put on escape status from a Department of Corrections transitional housing unit was struck and killed by a car on a New Hampshire highway, state police said. Roland Labbe, 67, was a pedestrian who was struck on the southbound Everett Turnpike...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

N.H. inmate killed in pedestrian accident

NASHUA, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, N.H. man who walked away from a minimum security prison was killed by a Massachusetts driver in Nashua, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police. Roland Labbe, 67, was walking on Everett Turnpike Southbound in Nashua Wednesday night when he was struck by Saly...
NASHUA, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Townsend, MA
State
New Hampshire State
Townsend, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
Townsend, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: One dead, 6-year-old missing following incident on Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A 6-year-old boy is currently missing, and another person is dead following an incident on the Merrimack River, Thursday. “A mother and father and their four children, were believed to be fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport when two children allegedly entered the Merrimack River,” according to Newburyport police and fire officials. Officials say the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NECN

Worker Killed at Construction Site in Boston; Man Identified

A man is dead following an accident at a construction site in Boston's Seaport District early Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. Emergency crews were called to the area of Northern Avenue around 6 a.m. One person died at the scene, Boston EMS said. Another person was taken to a nearby hospital...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

3 Injured in Serious Head-on Crash Near Wenham Lake

A pickup truck and a car collided head-on in Wenham, Massachusetts, Wednesday, sending all three people inside to the hospital. The two occupants of the car had to be flown to Boston to be treated; the car's driver had to be cut from the wreckage, Wenham police said. The crash...
WENHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Medical Helicopter#Head On Collision#Traffic Accident#Tufts Medical Center#Lahey Hospital#Boston Medflight
CBS Boston

Mother dies, 6-year-old boy missing in Merrimack River

NEWBURYPORT - A six-year-old boy is missing and his mother is dead after an incident at the Merrimack River in Newburyport Thursday night. The boy who is missing was believed to be fishing on Deer Island with his family. Amesbury Fire received a report shortly after 7 p.m. that a mother, father, and their four children were fishing when two children entered the river. The mother went in to get the children and a nearby fishing boat responded. The mother was able to help her 7-year-old girl onto the boat but was not able get herself up. The mother went underwater and did not resurface. Rescuers later brought her out of the water. She was not responsive and was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital where she was pronounced dead. "We know that we are still searching for a 6-year-old boy so we will continue to search until we have exhausted all possibilities," Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said. "We will continue to search into the daylight."The incident is under investigation. The Coast Guard is being assisted by first responders from Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and the Mass. State Police.  
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NECN

Missing Man in His 80s Found, Boston Police Say

Boston police found an elderly man who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon, they said Thursday. Police said Manuel Mejia, of Roxbury, had last been seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Woodcliff Street. After asking for the public's help finding him Thursday, the department said he had...
BOSTON, MA
WCAX

Baby thrown from car, man dies in Route 7 crash

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A baby is in the hospital after being seriously hurt during a two-car crash in Bennington. One person died after three people were thrown from a car. Bennington Police say it happened Tuesday on Route 7, south of the divide. Police say a speeding car collided...
BENNINGTON, VT
whdh.com

Woman who drowned at Nahant country club identified

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who drowned while swimming at a Nahant country club on Tuesday has been identified. Officers responded the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. and found 22-year-old Elke Noblesse unresponsive, according to a release issued by the Essex County District Attorney’s office. Noblesse was...
NAHANT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NECN

3-Story Home Catches Fire in Brockton

A fire damaged a three-story home overnight on Hamilton Street in Brockton, Massachusetts. Fire officials said flames were coming from the back porch on the third floor and then spread inside the home. Everyone who lived inside was able to escape safely. The fire remains under investigation. No further information...
BROCKTON, MA
WCVB

Eight residents escape burning residence in Brockton, Massachusetts

BROCKTON, Mass. — A fire tore through a residence in Brockton, Massachusetts, late Tuesday night. Flames broke out at 7 Hamilton St. just before midnight. Firefighters battled flames on the third-floor rear porch that eventually expanded into the attic. Eight people inside the building were able to escape on...
BROCKTON, MA
WMUR.com

Police investigating deadly crash in Rindge

RINDGE, N.H. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash in Rindge. The crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Monday on Cathedral Road at the intersection with Shaw Hill Road. First responders saw a telephone pole with live wires down across the road. Police said the vehicle was...
NECN

Woman Indicted on Murder Charge in Death of Boston Police Officer Boyfriend

A Mansfield woman has been indicted by a grand jury on a second-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Karen Read, 42, was previously charged with manslaughter, accused of hitting O'Keefe with her car. O'Keefe was...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy