1 Dead, 6 More Hurt in Serious Head-on Car Crash in Mass. Near NH

NEWBURYPORT - A six-year-old boy is missing and his mother is dead after an incident at the Merrimack River in Newburyport Thursday night. The boy who is missing was believed to be fishing on Deer Island with his family. Amesbury Fire received a report shortly after 7 p.m. that a mother, father, and their four children were fishing when two children entered the river. The mother went in to get the children and a nearby fishing boat responded. The mother was able to help her 7-year-old girl onto the boat but was not able get herself up. The mother went underwater and did not resurface. Rescuers later brought her out of the water. She was not responsive and was transported to Anna Jaques Hospital where she was pronounced dead. "We know that we are still searching for a 6-year-old boy so we will continue to search until we have exhausted all possibilities," Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire said. "We will continue to search into the daylight."The incident is under investigation. The Coast Guard is being assisted by first responders from Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury and the Mass. State Police.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO