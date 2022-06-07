ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, NY

Boardwalk fights caught on video in Long Beach force police to increase patrols

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBjJQ_0g2aPxX800

Police are increasing patrols in Long Beach following a brawl that took place on the boardwalk over the weekend.

Video shared on social media shows a teenage boy thrown to the ground and then being punched and kicked. A girl is later seen viciously attacking someone else.

Police say the brawl between students from Long Beach High School broke out Saturday - one of three fights recently reported on the boardwalk.

The events come a year after gunfire rang out during a crowded beach party near the same area.

Some neighbors say they are avoiding the boardwalk when it's dark because they feel unsafe.

"I think it's horrible," says Ginny Fagan. "I think it's ruining things for people that want to come to the beach."

Brian Braddish owns Riptides, a snack bar near where the recent fights broke out. Braddish says there is no police presence in the area.

He closed his business early twice because of violent crowds.

"We need police officers on the boardwalk during the summertime months, just like every other beach community has," Braddish says.

Long Beach Police Commissioner Ron Walsh says the fights are being investigated, but crime is down by 15%.

He says patrols are being stepped up on the boardwalk and on the beach.

"Right now we have increased our directed patrols," Walsh says. "Police cars are coming on the boardwalk; they're doing patrols from one end to the other."

He says his goal is to make sure the city is safe.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

There will be a city council meeting on Tuesday evening.

Comments / 9

Pink lady A
2d ago

If you are going to behave like wild animals...just stay home...It's not cute...funny or amusing...It just makes you look bad...immature and out of control....No home raising....

Reply(1)
12
Mark
2d ago

Why don't they post the race of the individuals? Oh, wait, they're not White..... so you can't post it. Sorry, my bad. You can only make White people look bad, never a minority.

Reply(1)
6
Related
fox5ny.com

Teen robbed, beaten at gunpoint as crowd watched in Brooklyn Bridge Park

NEW YORK - Police are on the hunt for the armed mob who attacked a 14-year-old boy in Brooklyn Bridge Park. On June 4 at about 7:50 p.m., the boy was approached by the group at Pier 2. The group pushed the teen to the ground and punched him in the face while one of the suspects aimed a gun at his head.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, NY
Long Beach, NY
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Woman fatally struck by car on Long Island, police say

GREENLAWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman died after she was hit by a car on Long Island overnight, police said on Thursday. The 33-year-old pedestrian was walking in the vicinity of Park and Hartland avenues when a driver hit her with his car at around 12:30 a.m., according to authorities. The victim was pronounced dead […]
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Walsh
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Pedestrian killed in Greenlawn crash, police say

Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Greenlawn this morning. According to police, a pedestrian was walking on Park Avenue, north of Hartland Avenue, when she was struck by a northbound 2012 Honda Accord, at approximately 12:35 a.m. The victim, Tagried Thompson, 33, of Huntington...
GREENLAWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Party#Police Cars#City Council#Boardwalk
News 12

Police: Teen assaulted, robbed at Brooklyn Bridge Park

The NYPD released surveillance footage of a teenager being robbed in Brooklyn this past weekend. Police say a 14-year-old boy was approached by a group of people at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 on Saturday. The group shoved the teen to the ground, punched him in the face and then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

5 Kids From LI Youth Facility Arrested for Window-Smashing Burglary Spree

Five kids living at a Long Island youth facility are now facing charges after window-smashing break-ins at a series of Syosset businesses on Tuesday. Nassau County Police responded to the area of Cold Spring Road for a report of glass breaks at a long list of businesses, including a bakery, a dry cleaner, a sushi place, a pharmacy and a wine shop.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

82K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy