Boardwalk fights caught on video in Long Beach force police to increase patrols

Police are increasing patrols in Long Beach following a brawl that took place on the boardwalk over the weekend.

Video shared on social media shows a teenage boy thrown to the ground and then being punched and kicked. A girl is later seen viciously attacking someone else.

Police say the brawl between students from Long Beach High School broke out Saturday - one of three fights recently reported on the boardwalk.

The events come a year after gunfire rang out during a crowded beach party near the same area.

Some neighbors say they are avoiding the boardwalk when it's dark because they feel unsafe.

"I think it's horrible," says Ginny Fagan. "I think it's ruining things for people that want to come to the beach."

Brian Braddish owns Riptides, a snack bar near where the recent fights broke out. Braddish says there is no police presence in the area.

He closed his business early twice because of violent crowds.

"We need police officers on the boardwalk during the summertime months, just like every other beach community has," Braddish says.

Long Beach Police Commissioner Ron Walsh says the fights are being investigated, but crime is down by 15%.

He says patrols are being stepped up on the boardwalk and on the beach.

"Right now we have increased our directed patrols," Walsh says. "Police cars are coming on the boardwalk; they're doing patrols from one end to the other."

He says his goal is to make sure the city is safe.

No arrests have been made in any of the incidents.

There will be a city council meeting on Tuesday evening.