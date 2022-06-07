ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Toledo area man's 50-cent wager leads to $25K lottery win

A Toledo area resident earned a $25,000 prize windfall after placing a 50-cent wager in the Ohio Lottery’s Pick 5 midday drawing, the lottery announced.

Timothy Mullins purchased his winning ticket at Crissey Road Food and Beverage Center, 1750 S. Crissey Rd., the lottery reported.

Mr. Mullins placed the 50-cent wager on the numbers 9-1-4-4-5, matching all numbers in exact order to win. The odds of matching all numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000, the lottery said.

The drawing was May 22, and the announcement of Mr. Mullins' win was made Friday. He will receive approximately $18,000 after federal and state tax withholdings.

