Two temporary “parklets” have been added in Mankato and North Mankato, aimed at improving pedestrian experiences and adding a little more public art. “They’ve been used in a lot of places, they’re particularly used when you’re trying to improve the pedestrian experience like in Old Town and on Belgrade Avenue,” said Mat Greiner, the executive director of Twin Rivers Council for the Arts.

NORTH MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO