Altamonte Springs, FL

Suspect sought 6 years after bodies found in hotel room

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost six years later, the search continues for a killer in Altamonte...

Police: 2 women dead, man injured in Titusville shooting; suspect at large

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Titusville police are searching for a gunman they said killed two women and seriously injured a man early Friday morning. According to investigators, this happened around 5 a.m. near Tropic Street and Brown Avenue. Two women were found dead and a man has life-threatening injuries, police said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
Danielle Redlick: Testimony continues in trial for Florida woman accused of stabbing husband to death

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The murder trial of Danielle Redlick resumed in Orange County on Friday. Redlick is accused of stabbing her stepfather-turned-husband to death in their Winter Park home back in 2019. More witness testimony is expected and at some point, Redlicks' children, the owner of the dating app she used, and the medical examiner are supposed to take the stand. You can watch the trial live in the player above.
WINTER PARK, FL
Leesburg woman jailed on fraud charges in connection with stolen checkbook

A Leesburg woman was arrested Tuesday night on multiple fraud charges. Leesburg detectives had been investigating a complaint from a Leesburg man that his checkbook had been stolen from his car and that two checks had been cashed by a woman that he does not know. The checks had been stolen late in 2020 and the man contacted the Leesburg Police Department on Dec. 15, 2021. The man said that he forgot to report it missing until two checks were returned to him from the account. These checks had been drafted by a third party without his knowledge or approval, according to the affidavit of probable cause prepared by the lead detective.
Altamonte Springs, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Altamonte Springs, FL
Man wanted on warrant arrested after bathroom break at fruit stand in Wildwood

A man wanted on a warrant was arrested after a bathroom break at a fruit stand in Wildwood. Jeremy John Campesi, 46, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after he exited the restroom at the Florida Citrus Center near Interstate 75 in Wildwood. Campesi was wanted on a Broward County warrant issued May 18 charging him with felony battery.
WILDWOOD, FL
PepperTree Apartments father arrested after allegedly molesting own daughter

A PepperTree Apartments father was arrested after allegedly molesting his own daughter. Kevin Dunham, 48, who lives in the apartment complex in Wildwood, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior involving at child under the age of 12. An investigation was launched last month after the...
WILDWOOD, FL
14-year-old boy shot near Ocala apartment complex

OCALA, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was injured Friday in a shooting outside an Ocala apartment complex, according to the police department. Police said Monday that the boy was in stable condition. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break another record | Hidden Gem:...
Public Safety
Police identify driver killed in plunge from ﻿SR-408 onto I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. — A horrifying crash shut down parts of I-4 and State Road 408 around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a car launched from State Road 408 down onto the I-4 express lane exit for South Street. Police identified the man killed as 24-year-old Arcadio Shakur-Dejesus. "There...
ORLANDO, FL
Pair arrested on drug charges at adult arcade in Lady Lake

Two people were arrested on drug charges at an adult arcade in Lady Lake. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted a dark-colored pickup shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Coconuts at 13747 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. A check of the license plate revealed the truck’s registered owner was wanted on a Lake County warrant. A short time later, 29-year-old John Wesley Walker of Summerfield, walked out of the adult arcade and got into the truck. He was found to be in possession of a smoking device which contained a substance which tested positive for THC. He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the outstanding warrant.
LADY LAKE, FL
Authorities arrest two more in connection to Inverness shooting over $200 debt

Two Tampa teenagers were taken into custody for their alleged participation in a shooting targeting an Inverness resident over a $200 debt. Tampa Police Department officers arrested 16-year-old Martavis Malik Horton and 17-year-old Markis Antonio Gillyard May 18 on Citrus County warrants alleging they were each principals to attempted first-degree murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling, court filings show.
Speeding motorcyclist dies in Ocala crash with dump truck, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A motorcyclist died Monday morning in an Ocala crash involving a dump truck, according to officers. Investigators said the dump truck was traveling north on South Pine Avenue and entering the left turn lane to travel west onto Southwest 17th Street at the same time the motorcyclist, 29-year-old Christopher Smith, was traveling south in the inside lane on that same road.
OCALA, FL

