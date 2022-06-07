ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

Concetta M. ‘Connie’ Yelletz Polomoscanik – Rostraver Township

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcetta M. “Connie” Yelletz Polomoscanik, 71, of Rostraver Township, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Premier Washington Health Center, Washington, Pa. Born Jan. 5, 1951, in Charleroi, she was a daughter of the late Michael Yelletz and...

monvalleyindependent.com

