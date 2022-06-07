Concetta M. ‘Connie’ Yelletz Polomoscanik – Rostraver Township

Patricia (Kwiatkowski) Gatto, died peacefully on Sept. 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Wexford, Pa. A devoted wife and loving mother, Patricia was born on June 7, 1932, in Glassport, Pa., raised her family in West Mifflin and spent her final years close to her son and his wife in Wexford. She is survived by her husband John; her son, John Jr. and his wife, Crissy; and grandsons John and Stephen Maher. We know she is at peace with her daughter Pamela, her parents and her brothers and sisters, all who left our world before her. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the Grotto Chapel, located in the lower level of Sts. John and Paul Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Franklin Park, PA 15143. Arrangement entrusted to Schellhaas & Sons Funeral Home, please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

