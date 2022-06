CHICAGO (WICS) — A new Illinois law is helping bring healthy foods to underserved areas. Under House Bill 2382, the Healthy Food Development Program would be established. “All Illinoisans deserve access to healthy foods,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Especially throughout the pandemic, food insecurity has been a major concern in our underserved communities. It has always been my administration’s mission to ensure that no child, no family, no elder goes without the food they need to stay nourished and healthy. That’s why I am proud to sign this bill into law to bolster the health and wellbeing of our residents while transforming food deserts into food oases.”

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO