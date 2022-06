If Roe v Wade is overturned, abortion law goes back to states. If it's overturned, SB 1164, which was recently signed into law will be the law and that bans abortions in Arizona after 15 weeks unless there is a medical emergency. Women will not be arrested if they have an abortion but doctors and other medical personnel will be if they break this law. This Tucson resolution orders Tucson police to not arrest anyone that breaks this law.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO