SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man is under arrest after police allege he drove recklessly in an effort to get away from police. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that an officer saw a driver, identified 36-year-old Tyler Scheurer, speeding down Bernie Avenue around 11:45 a.m. Thursday. When the officer approached the vehicle, Scheurer allegedly sped off. The officer tried to approach the vehicle again at a stop light, but Scheurer sped away again when the light changed to green.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO