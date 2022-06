PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Frank Atwood is scheduled to be executed at 10 a.m. Wednesday after spending nearly 40 years in prison. He was convicted of murdering an 8-year-old girl named Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson back in 1984. Defense attorneys are still trying to file appeals to stop it, but Attorney General Mark Brnovich said it’s finally time for justice to be served. “I’ll be honest with you, Vicki Lynne’s mom- we’ve shared some tears together. And this has been very difficult on her going through this process,” said Brnovich.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO