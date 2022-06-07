ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dominican Republic's environment minister shot dead in office

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OiwYA_0g2aOmXE00

June 6 (UPI) -- Dominican Republic Environment Minister Orlando Jorge Mera was shot and killed in his office on Monday, the president's office announced.

The suspected shooter was identified as Miguel Cruz, whom the president's office described as "a personal friend of the deceased minister," the office said in a video statement shared on Twitter.

Cruz was taken into custody and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Mera, the son of former Dominican President Salvador Jorge Blanco, had served as environment minister since 2020.

President Luis Abinader offered condolences to Mera's family while mourning his death.

"I lament the death of my good friend, our minister, Orlando Jorge Mera," he wrote on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Dominican Republic cabinet minister, 55, shot dead by his childhood friend, who turned himself in to authorities after fleeing to a church where he confessed to a priest 'I just killed a person'

The Dominican Republic's minister of the environment and natural resources - the son of a former president - was shot and killed in his office on Monday by his childhood friend. Orlando Jorge, 55, was shot by Miguel Cruz, who fled the scene and sought refuge at a church in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominican Republic#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC News

Remains of Florida teen found tied to tree identified as possible victim of serial killer

A Florida teenager whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in 1974 was identified and may have been the victim of a serial killer, authorities said. The remains were determined to be those of Susan Gale Poole, 15, after a forensic DNA firm developed a profile from her remains and identified possible relatives, detective Bill Springer of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office told reporters last week.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of billionaire Qatari prince is found dead in Marbella from suspected drug overdose amid custody battle for three daughters - weeks after she gave interview and said he had 'inappropriately touched' one of their children

A former princess of Qatar has been found dead in her Marbella home aged 45 amid an ugly custody battle with her ex-husband who she accuses of molesting one of their children. Kasia Gallanio was the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73, the uncle of the current Emir of Qatar.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Soldier who deliberately smashed his car into group of teenagers after he downed six cocktail pitchers while drinking with comrades is jailed for eight years

A soldier who deliberately drove his car into a group of teenagers after downing six pitchers of cocktail has been jailed for eight years. Cameron Bailey, 25, of the Mooltan Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, had spent the afternoon of March 27 drinking with three fellow soldiers in Salisbury. They started...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wisconsin schoolgirl, 12, charged after off-duty cop knelt on her neck while breaking up fight

A 12-year-old Wisconsin girl, who was pictured on the ground as a Kenosha police officer working security at her middle school knelt on her neck, has been charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the March incident.The events unfolded after the girl and another student got into a fight in the cafeteria of Lincoln Middle School. Kenosha Police Officer Shawn Guetschow, a four-year veteran of the force, was off duty and working part-time security at the school at the time; when he intervened to break up the fight, he attempted to restrain the 12-year-old and was captured on cellphone...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Colombian police kill fugitive drug kingpin

A fugitive member of Colombia's Gulf Clan drug cartel wanted by the United States has been killed by police in the South American country, the government said Thursday. The Gulf Clan, Colombia's biggest drug cartel, launched a revenge campaign this month, closing schools and bringing transport to a standstill in the country's north after its boss, Dairo Antonio Usaga, was extradited to the United States to face trafficking charges there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Grandmother, 80, shot dead at New Orleans high school graduation just moments after her grandson walked across stage: Police say two women were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting

An 80-year-old woman was shot dead by a stray bullet just moments after watching her grandson receive his high school diploma. Augustine Greenwood, 80, was walking from Xavier University's Convocation Center in New Orleans -where Morris Jeff High School was holding its graduation ceremony - back to her family's car at around 11.45am Tuesday, when she was struck by a stray bullet.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Jilted Army Lieutenant 'shoved his ex-lover - the first woman to qualify as a Guards Officer - over sofa causing her to black' out during 'confrontation' at a regimental dinner, court martial hears

A jilted British Army Lieutenant is accused of pushing his ex over a sofa at a formal regimental dinner so hard it knocked her unconscious. A court martial heard Lieutenant Patrick McGregor shoved Second Lieutenant Hannah Bird - the first woman ever to qualify as a Guards Officer - as she tried to leave the room following a 'confrontation' between the pair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
374K+
Followers
58K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy