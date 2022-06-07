Dominican Republic's environment minister shot dead in office

June 6 (UPI) -- Dominican Republic Environment Minister Orlando Jorge Mera was shot and killed in his office on Monday, the president's office announced.

The suspected shooter was identified as Miguel Cruz, whom the president's office described as "a personal friend of the deceased minister," the office said in a video statement shared on Twitter.

Cruz was taken into custody and a motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Mera, the son of former Dominican President Salvador Jorge Blanco, had served as environment minister since 2020.

President Luis Abinader offered condolences to Mera's family while mourning his death.

"I lament the death of my good friend, our minister, Orlando Jorge Mera," he wrote on Twitter.