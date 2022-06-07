Meadows to get another round of mosquito fogging

The property management company for the Maricopa Meadows Homeowners Association will conduct another round of mosquito fogging in the community this weekend.

City Property, the Phoenix-based property management company for the Meadows HOA will bring in Bircher Exterminating for a second time to fog in the community beginning at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an email sent to homeowners. City Property said that time was chosen to reduce the risk of exposure during fogging of common areas, greenbelts and roadways.

The company recommends that, out of caution, residents close doors and windows, and bring pets indoors during treatment.

According to the email, Bircher will apply a synergized pyrethroid insecticide that delivers a quick kill of mosquitoes and other flying insects. The insecticide does not leave a residue and dissipates rapidly depending on wind and environmental conditions. The service will be rescheduled if rain or winds above 10 mph are anticipated on the fogging date, Bircher said.

Mosquito season in the Valley typically runs from March through October depending upon weather conditions. Mosquitos can carry serious diseases including West Nile Virus, Encephalitis and Zika Virus.

The exterminator also urged community residents to do their part on their own property to help minimize mosquito populations. Pinal County Environmental Health Services offered a list of tips earlier this year on how to do so, saying prevention of breeding is the best method to limit mosquito numbers including:

Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.

• Be sure your property is graded to drain appropriately.

• If you have a swimming pool or backyard pond, keep it operational. If you must keep it out of use, make sure you remove the standing water, keep it chlorinated, or run the filter daily

• Change water in flower vases, birdbaths, planters, troughs, and animal watering pans at least twice a week. Be sure to scrub them out when changing water.

• Get rid of junk or debris in your yard that can collect water.

• Repair leaky pipes and faucets. If you have a swimming pool, keep it operational. If you must keep it out of use, make sure you remove the standing water, keep it chlorinated, or run the filter daily. Check for items outside the home that collect water, such as cans, bottles, jars, buckets, old tires, drums and other containers and get rid of them.

