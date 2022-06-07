ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Meadows to get another round of mosquito fogging

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoNuN_0g2aOi0K00

The property management company for the Maricopa Meadows Homeowners Association will conduct another round of mosquito fogging in the community this weekend.

City Property, the Phoenix-based property management company for the Meadows HOA will bring in Bircher Exterminating for a second time to fog in the community beginning at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an email sent to homeowners. City Property said that time was chosen to reduce the risk of exposure during fogging of common areas, greenbelts and roadways.

The company recommends that, out of caution, residents close doors and windows, and bring pets indoors during treatment.

According to the email, Bircher will apply a synergized pyrethroid insecticide that delivers a quick kill of mosquitoes and other flying insects. The insecticide does not leave a residue and dissipates rapidly depending on wind and environmental conditions. The service will be rescheduled if rain or winds above 10 mph are anticipated on the fogging date, Bircher said.

Mosquito season in the Valley typically runs from March through October depending upon weather conditions. Mosquitos can carry serious diseases including West Nile Virus, Encephalitis and Zika Virus.

The exterminator also urged community residents to do their part on their own property to help minimize mosquito populations. Pinal County Environmental Health Services offered a list of tips earlier this year on how to do so, saying prevention of breeding is the best method to limit mosquito numbers including:

  • Eliminate standing water where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.
    • Be sure your property is graded to drain appropriately.
    • If you have a swimming pool or backyard pond, keep it operational. If you must keep it out of use, make sure you remove the standing water, keep it chlorinated, or run the filter daily
    • Change water in flower vases, birdbaths, planters, troughs, and animal watering pans at least twice a week. Be sure to scrub them out when changing water.
    • Get rid of junk or debris in your yard that can collect water.
    • Repair leaky pipes and faucets. If you have a swimming pool, keep it operational. If you must keep it out of use, make sure you remove the standing water, keep it chlorinated, or run the filter daily. Check for items outside the home that collect water, such as cans, bottles, jars, buckets, old tires, drums and other containers and get rid of them.

This post Meadows to get another round of mosquito fogging appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
InMaricopa

Scorching weekend weather on the way

Summer doesn’t officially begin for two weeks, but summertime heat will arrive this weekend with a bang. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of […] This post Scorching weekend weather on the way appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

City looks to alleviate school traffic on Porter

The City of Maricopa is working with public and charter schools to develop plans to alleviate traffic congestion and the blocking of roadways during school drop-off and pickup hours. The […] This post City looks to alleviate school traffic on Porter appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Several East Valley freeways closed this weekend

Another weekend, another round of closures on area freeways that could impact Maricopa drivers headed to parts of the Valley. Several Arizona Department of Transportation improvement projects will require closures and restrictions in the East Valley this weekend. ADOT is urging drivers to allow extra travel time, check for alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the weekend closures are in place.
MARICOPA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Maricopa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
InMaricopa

Plumber: Never put these things down garbage disposal

A few common things can cause backed-up drains. Here’s a few tips on stuff that you should NEVER put down your garbage disposal:. 1. Coffee grounds. When finishing the morning coffee and cleaning the filter out — STOP! — do not pour the grounds down your garbage disposal. Although they seem finely milled, they are dense and paste-like and will end up in a pile of gunk in your sediment trap.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Maricopa Foot and Ankle can help with pickleball injuries

Dr. Stewart, of Maricopa Foot and Ankle Center, is certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery. He received his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine from Midwestern University and […] This post Maricopa Foot and Ankle can help with pickleball injuries appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona home appreciates 89% in 3 years

The most expensive home sold in Maricopa, Arizona from April 10-May 9 was a five-bedroom at 44314 W. Yucca Lane that sold April 29 for $595,000. The price for the home, which had since had its kitchen remodeled, is 89% more than its previously sale of $314,000 on May 30, 2019.
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitos#Mosquitoes#Property Management#City Property#The Meadows Hoa#West Nile Virus
InMaricopa

Teen channels passion for collectibles into new business

At 16 years old, Isabella Guilford may be a young business owner, but in the world of collectibles and antiques, she’s a seasoned veteran. “I’ve been around collectibles all my life,” said Isabella, proprietor of Mercantile Maricopa, who grew up around auction houses. Auctions and estate sales remain a favorite activity for her family.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Another sit-down restaurant on the horizon

Nando’s Mexican Café, a southeast Valley mainstay for nearly 20 years, has chosen Maricopa to build its fifth restaurant, with a target opening date in the first quarter of 2023. […] This post Another sit-down restaurant on the horizon appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Modular apartments rise at West Maricopa Village

There is much talk around town about the increasing number of multi-family housing units being approved in Maricopa. But one of the first such projects, which contains several innovative elements, […] This post Modular apartments rise at West Maricopa Village appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
InMaricopa

Mosquito fogging at Meadows Saturday

City Property, the Phoenix-based management company for the Maricopa Meadows Homeowners Association, will fog for mosquitoes in the community this weekend. Bircher Exterminating will begin fogging 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according […] This post Mosquito fogging at Meadows Saturday appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Chili’s construction hit by long delay

A project to bring the first Chili’s Grill & Bar to Maricopa is no longer “full steam ahead.” The chain restaurant’s entry into the city has been postponed, according to […] This post Chili’s construction hit by long delay appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Sunrise Diner hit with 22 health violations

April was a tough month for Sunrise Diner, which racked up 22 violations during two health inspections. County health inspectors use more of a “carrot” than “stick” approach to ensuring […] This post Sunrise Diner hit with 22 health violations appeared first on InMaricopa.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
InMaricopa

No decision yet on a permanent fire chief

The City of Maricopa remains without a permanent fire chief as the city continues to evaluate interim chief Brad Pitassi for the permanent position more than two months after the […] This post No decision yet on a permanent fire chief appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Bungalows on Bowlin go vertical – Drone video

This story was originally published 02/2022.  The city’s first single-family home for rent community is under construction.  The Bungalows on Bowlin project is being developed by Scottsdale-based Cavan Companies, and […] This post Bungalows on Bowlin go vertical – Drone video appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Food bank gets $75,000 donation

Arizona nonprofit K2 Adventures Foundation announced it is teaming up with Arizona Gold Exchange to make financial contributions totaling $75,000 to support recovery efforts for local food bank Maricopa Pantry. […] This post Food bank gets $75,000 donation appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
606
Followers
117
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy