The Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors are back at it again as we get set for Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Celtics are up once again in the series after taking Game 3 at the TD Garden. Now, Boston will try to make it back-to-back wins as they look to take full advantage of home court. However, Steph Curry and the Warriors will be looking to bounce back for another win. Curry appears set to go Friday night after he was hobbled while going for a loose ball during Game 3.

BOSTON, MA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO