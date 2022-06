Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The entire cryptocurrency market is still reeling following the crash triggered by Terra UST‘s depegging fiasco. As explained in one of our earlier articles, even the flagship Bitcoin has been stuck in a narrow range ever since the crash and is showing no signs of any major recovery yet. And, Ethereum seems to be no different.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO