Marketing manager claims Lisa Rinna’s guilty of ‘concocting’ Kathy Hilton feud

By Evan Real
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv32i_0g2aMvIx00

The saga continues.

Marketing manager Patrick Somers claimed that he and Lisa Rinna are responsible for “concocting” the latter’s present feud with Kathy Hilton.

“What was put in front of you was all manufactured in hopes of pushing [Rinna’s] storyline for next season,” Somers alleged in a Monday Instagram video , refuting previous claims that Hilton paid him to go after Rinna on social media.

“It’s not true. Kathy Hilton did not have any involvement,” Somers added, further alleging, “It was strictly me and Lisa Rinna concocting this plan. It just went south really fast and so did our friendship. We’re no longer friends.”

But sources close to Rinna exclusively assure Page Six that she does not know Somers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUeX1_0g2aMvIx00
The alleged story behind Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton’s current feud has taken an unexpected turn.
FilmMagic

Rinna said as much on her Instagram Story, hours before Somers uploaded his video message.

“Ok bravo detectives find out who this Patrick is – (he’s fake allegedly) and who hired him to take attention off the DM’s of mine that came out -for the record it wasn’t me- I don’t know this guy it’s all lies and I want this exposed please!” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tz6NK_0g2aMvIx00
Marketing manager Patrick Somers claimed in an Instagram video that he and Rinna are guilty of “concocting” recent social media drama with Hilton.
patricksomrs/Instagram

Rinna implored her followers to look into the matter. “You are the best detectives out there,” she continued. “So do your due diligence!!! Time to clear my name of this bulls—t.”

A rep for the actress didn’t immediately return our request for comment.

Meanwhile, insiders have also told Page Six that Hilton has never had any involvement — professional or otherwise — with Somers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sr2rA_0g2aMvIx00
Last week, Rinna posted — and then deleted — alleged screenshots of Instagram DMs that suggested Hilton paid Somers to plant negative stories about the Rinna Beauty founder.
Getty Images for Race to Erase M

Last week, Rinna, 58, posted — and then deleted — screenshots of Instagram direct messages purportedly sent between Bravo fan account Your Moms Are Watching and Somers that suggested Hilton, 63, offered him financial compensation to plant negative stories about the Rinna Beauty founder.

“I have tea. I just DMed with Patrick Somers, that kid that sent Rinna a text last weekend threatening her,” Your Moms Are Watching’s initial post began.

“Rinna then posted the text and the kid posted Rinna’s number and it became a big thing. Well, he just admitted to me KATHY HILTON PAID HIM TO DO THIS. …. Turns out he made everything up just to divert focus from the fact that Lisa was calling out Kathy for the slurs she made in Aspen.”

The fan account then posted the messages in which Somers allegedly claimed that the name of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star who hired him rhymes with “Milton” and that he was “given one job: to pull attention away from my client. I did that… I was given a couple of specifics to make sure I hit our marketing strategy.”

After the supposed exposé, Somers released a statement describing the job he was allegedly tasked with — and claimed that Hilton cut him a fat paycheck for his services.

“My latest assignment was executed against Lisa Rinna. I never reveal a clients [sic] personal information per my NDA agreement,” his message began .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M9Fdt_0g2aMvIx00
Somers claimed that he and Rinna have been friends since October 2020, though he previously denied knowing her — and sources close to the actress assure Page Six they have no relationship.
FilmMagic

“My latest marketing campaign was to draw attention away from my client.. That’s exactly what I did. All narratives associated with my latest campaign are false. I was compensated $27,527.72 for my work.”

He concluded, “And frankly I’ve never met Lisa Rinna.”

Disassociating from Rinna was part of the plan, Somers alleged, despite his more recent claim that they’ve known each other since October 2020.

“We developed a personal relationship,” Somers said on Monday. “Really, this tale is a tale of two friends that got together, that had no idea what they were doing and wanted to stir some drama up.”

As their alleged plan crumbled, Rinna posted Somers’ phone number online — and Somers quickly retaliated by sharing Rinna’s.

“What I didn’t know in our plan was she was actually going to expose my real phone number. It was never supposed to be my real phone number. And I think that’s what people need to understand. So yes, I released her real phone number,” he stated.

“I thought she was going to blur out my number and just post the text message in hopes that people would then link it to Kathy Hilton, because she is alleging that Kathy said some not-so-nice remarks and that was going to fuel her storyline for next season.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JD1p1_0g2aMvIx00
The drama surrounding Hilton, who joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a “friend of” last year, is expected to play out on the current season of the Bravo reality show.
Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Back in February, RadarOnline reported that Hilton had a “meltdown” during the “RHOBH” cast trip to Aspen, Colo., in January. It wasn’t long before Bravo fans began speculating that the off-camera incident involved Hilton’s alleged use of a gay slur . Rinna and co-star Erika Jayne are rumored to have instigated the gossip.

Castmate Sutton Stracke subsequently denied Hilton used a gay slur while talking about her employee, Joshua Roberts.

“When I saw that about Josh, that’s going to make me not happy because untruths need to be squashed,” Stracke, 50, exclusively told Page Six last month. “And no one ever said that. Josh was not even in Aspen. This was ridiculous.”

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 17

Mercedes
3d ago

Not a fan of fake big lips Rinna. All she does is cause trouble, pretendd like she does not remember and rant about Harry and her nepotism beneficiaries who are her daughters.

Reply(1)
21
can’t change Mother Nature
3d ago

Rinna has always been a liar and fake Marriage for children and cover up of his brokeback mountain camping life because he worries about career if he came out.

Reply
11
Martha McBride Rummel
3d ago

Rinna is a pot stirrer, that’s for certain. She’ll be mean and as the season ends she’ll crazily reconcile!

Reply
16
Comments / 0

Community Policy