A man was airlifted by North Memorial Air Care following a plane crash on Friday morning. The Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting an airplane crash east of the Granite Falls Airport in a field. The reporter said that there was a male party walking by the plane with cuts on his head. The Granite Falls Ambulance and Granite Falls Fire Department were paged to the scene along with area law enforcement. 67-year-old Steven Lindquist, of Granite Falls, was treated at the scene and was airlifted to Robbinsdale. His medical status is unknown at this time.

GRANITE FALLS, MN ・ 7 HOURS AGO