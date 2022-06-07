Rockford approves $487K to combat homelessness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is continuing its fight against homelessness.

The city received a little more help Monday night after aldermen approved $487,000 in grant funding. The program will help people who are having trouble keeping a roof over their head cover things like rent and utilities.

City leaders said that the annual homelessness count helped determine how those dollars are allocated to those in need.

“Nobody should be homeless in Rockford,” said 3rd Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg. “If they are, too many times it’s by choice.”

Aldermen approved the grant during Monday night’s city council meeting. The funding comes from the Illinois Department of Human Services.

“These are funds that have come into our community for over 20 years,” said Anqunette Parham, executive director of Rockford’s Health and Human Services Department. “There are a number of dollars that flow from the federal government, down to the state, and those are distributed into local communities such as ours.”

Although the pandemic has put more people on the streets nationwide, homelessness has always plagued the City of Rockford, according to Parham.

“Pre-pandemic, our community actually led the state in evictions, so this is not a new problem in terms of folks struggling to maintain the housing that they have, and really looking to secure affordable housing,” she said.

Tuneberg added that this program should cut down on another issue he hears a lot of complaints about; panhandling.

“The intentions of funds like this are really to try to give a hand up, not a hand out to these individuals,” Tuneberg said. “So hopefully, these individuals can use this program to advance themselves.”

Parham echoed that his helps stabilize residents. Residents must show that they have a plan to be able to maintain the costs of their housing, even after the assistance, in order to qualify.

