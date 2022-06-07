ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford City Council approves ‘Think Big’ lease

By Jack Baudoin
 3 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s city council approved a lease and development agreement for the old Jerome Interiors building on Monday night.

The plan passed on a 8 to 3 vote. Mayor Tom McNamara announced two weeks ago that the City will lease the building to the non-profit “ Think Big ” for free. The group helps women and minorities get their small businesses up and running.

Rockford will also provide $250,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to help support the center.

ROCKFORD, IL
