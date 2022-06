WALTON, IN — Cass County responders will be safer when responding to hazardous materials incidents thanks to a gift from the Koch Companies Community Fund. Thanks to the championing of the effort by staff at the Walton Koch facility, Cass County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) received a grant of $5,871.00 to provide for the acquisition of new monitoring equipment.

CASS COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO