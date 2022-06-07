ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Landing, CA

PG&E using batteries to quell carbon and prevent blackouts

By Tom Vacar
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSS LANDING, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric says it's taking on global warming so that high temperatures do not cause air conditioners to crash the grid. The utility dedicated a system at the site of an old power plant no longer in operation. After years of planning, two...

www.ktvu.com

