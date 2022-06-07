PG&E using batteries to quell carbon and prevent blackouts

The City of Soledad Policy for Discontinuation of Water Service for Nonpayment. On September 28, 2018, the State of California enacted a new law (Senate Bill 998, Stat. 2018, Ch. 891) to include a new chapter of the California Health and Safety Code Section 116990 et seq. known as the “California Water Shutoff Protection Act” (the Act). The Act requires all public water systems with 200 or more services, which includes the City of Soledad, to have a written policy on discontinuation of water service for nonpayment that includes alternative payment schedules, a formal mechanism for a customer to contest or appeal a bill, and a telephone number for a customer to call to discuss options to avoid discontinuation of service for nonpayment. The complete Policy is available for viewing and downloading in the languages listed below.

