How 90 Day Fiancé's Zied And Rebecca Might Have Already Spoiled How Their Diaries Season Premiere Drama Ends

By Mick Joest
 3 days ago

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Diaries ’ Season 4 premiere, “The Final Countdown.” Read at your own risk!

90 Day Diaries is back for another season, which means more updates on some of the notable alumni of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. The premiere revisited some cast members fans know well, including Julia Trubkina and Brandon Gibbs , Molly Hopkins , Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas , and Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi . Rebecca and the lovable Zied had an eventful start to their story as he prepared for a trip back home to Tunisia that Rebecca wasn’t too excited about. It turns out there might be evidence of how the storyline played out, and it’s all thanks to social media.

During 90 Day Diaries , Rebecca expressed fear that Zied traveling back to Tunisia would ultimately encourage him to leave her and move back to the life he once knew. While the two tackled that drama as well as a potential haunting of their apartment, a quick look at Zied’s Instagram might’ve uncovered how this whole situation was resolved. Check out the picture from Zied below, which shows him and Rebecca together in Tunisia:

That picture, along with a couple of others, clearly shows Zied back in Tunisia and Rebecca along for the ride. It’s possible that they reached a compromise regarding his return trip home and that Rebecca decided to come along with him. I’m not sure why that wasn’t decided during the 90 Day Diaries premiere, considering Rebecca didn’t voice any reason she had to stay in the United States while he was gone.

Assuming these pictures aren’t from a trip that happened after another previously unknown trip to Tunisia, it makes sense Rebecca might want to tag along for Zied’s journey back home. 90 Day Fiancé fans are aware that 51-year-old Rebecca has big jealousy issues when it comes to her much younger 29-year-old husband. Viewers might remember that Rebecca got into a fight with one of her daughter's friends, who Rebecca felt was flirting with Zied.

It stands to reason a month of separation would create some suspicion that Zied is up to no good, so maybe it’s for the best that Rebecca just goes with him. This is assuming that the post on social media of them traveling together is from the trip mentioned on 90 Day Diaries , which we don’t know with certainty.

Zied and Rebecca aside, it’ll be interesting to see what else is going on with the other couples featured on 90 Day Diaries thus far. Brandon and Julia moving even further away won’t go over well with Brandon’s parents based on their past behavior, and Corey and Evelin always seem to have some drama happening that can be a bit much at times. We’ll have to wait and see how it all shakes out and continue to tune into this exciting spinoff.

90 Day Diaries airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. The premiere is just one of the many new shows arriving in the coming weeks, so be sure to keep an eye out for any and all new shows coming soon.

