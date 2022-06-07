ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

iOS 16 brings new playlist sorting feature to Apple Music, more

By Chance Miller
9to5Mac
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today’s announcement of iOS 16 at WWDC, Apple Music didn’t get any stage time despite being one of Apple’s most important services. Nonetheless, there are a couple of small changes to the Music app that are worth noting: playlist sorting and the ability to mark an artist as a...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 0

