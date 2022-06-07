6 from NE Ind. selected for softball all-star game

(WANE) – With the softball season winding down, it also means it’s time to hand out some postseason awards. Northeast Indiana will be well represented in the Softball Coaches Association’s North/South All-Star game.

Six players were selected throughout the area:

Faith McClain – Eastside

Guinny Garr – Whitko

Alexys Antal – Westview

Allyson Burtron – Norwell

Brooke Lickey – Columbia City

Natalie Haselby – Columbia City

The All-Star series will be played from June 24-25 at Indiana University.

