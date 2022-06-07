6 from NE Ind. selected for softball all-star game
(WANE) – With the softball season winding down, it also means it’s time to hand out some postseason awards. Northeast Indiana will be well represented in the Softball Coaches Association’s North/South All-Star game.
Six players were selected throughout the area:
- Faith McClain – Eastside
- Guinny Garr – Whitko
- Alexys Antal – Westview
- Allyson Burtron – Norwell
- Brooke Lickey – Columbia City
- Natalie Haselby – Columbia City
The All-Star series will be played from June 24-25 at Indiana University.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0