6 from NE Ind. selected for softball all-star game

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

(WANE) – With the softball season winding down, it also means it’s time to hand out some postseason awards. Northeast Indiana will be well represented in the Softball Coaches Association’s North/South All-Star game.

Six players were selected throughout the area:

  • Faith McClain – Eastside
  • Guinny Garr – Whitko
  • Alexys Antal – Westview
  • Allyson Burtron – Norwell
  • Brooke Lickey – Columbia City
  • Natalie Haselby – Columbia City

The All-Star series will be played from June 24-25 at Indiana University.

Essegian out for Indiana-Kentucky games

OWENSBORO, Kent. (WANE) – Central Noble graduate Connor Essegian won’t be able to suit up this weekend for the Indiana All-Stars as they are set to take on Kentucky in their annual two-game series. Essegian, a finalist for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball Award, injured his ankle early in Wednesday’s tune-up game between the Indiana All-Stars and […]
