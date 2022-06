BOYERTOWN >> As the seniors of La Salle’s baseball team gathered around first base for a group photo, the scope of their surroundings became more clear. While the Explorers had seen their PIAA 6A title defense ended by a Liberty team that was hitting and pitching on all cylinders almost from the first at-bat, the fact La Salle was even back in the round of eight was an accomplishment of itself. Seven of the team’s nine starting batters, their top postseason pitcher, plus a handful of other contributors, moved on after winning states last season, so the 2022 team was going to have to figure itself out.

BOYERTOWN, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO