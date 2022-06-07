ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will your insurance plan cover the cost to rebuild or repair?

By Abigail Cloutier
 3 days ago

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A Campbell woman is struggling to finish repairing her home after a car wrecked into her home in Sept.

Nicole Carter lives on the 200 block of Hamrock Drive in Campbell — or she did before a car wrecked into her home last year. Now, she’s struggling to finish rebuilding her home.

Auto sales continue to lag across the Valley

“He went completely through my house,” said Carter.

Police said the man was fleeing from a traffic stop when he ran the stop sign at the T-shaped intersection of Hamrock and Gladstone Street, wrecking his car right into Carter’s family room. Because of the structural damage caused she had to completely rebuild.

“They had to tear everything down because when he went through the hole, he damaged the foundational structure of the house,” said Carter.

Carter said this is the fourth time her house has been hit since she moved there in 2001, and because of the number of claims she’s had, she was dropped by commercial insurance. Now, with the cost of building rising, her insurance payout didn’t cover the costs.

“It has cost roughly around $235,000 to fix the home. The rest of the 50-some odd thousand dollars is coming from me,” said Carter.

Insurance agent Pam Waldo said when you’re looking at insurance to cover those replacement costs of your home, it’s most important to talk to your agent.

“It does adjust up to keep up with inflation but at the same point in time if you’ve done some major repairs or changes on your house you should actually touch base with your agent,” said Waldo.

Waldo said your replacement cost policy, which covers your home in case of an accident, should cover the cost of both tearing down and rebuilding your home in the worst-case scenario.

“Generally it’s above whatever they put in the cost of the house to rebuild to begin with because we tell them ‘Hey, everybody forgets you have to tear the old house down and that may cost x amount of dollars,'” said Waldo.

As for Carter, she’s now searching for a contractor to finish drywalling her basement and fix her front steps to get both up to code so she can move back in.

“It’s just been hard to come to grips that I never, ever going to get my home back the way it was,” said Carter.

The city of Campbell has also installed a guard rail in front of her home to help prevent this from happening again.

