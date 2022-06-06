ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bridgeport grad has run Greater Clarksburg 10K every year

By Andrew Wilson Sports Writer
WVNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — At the conclusion of his junior season of track and field at Bridgeport High School, Andrew Ferber realized something. He competed in the 100 and 200 dashes as well as the 4x100 and 4x200 relays that spring, but knew it would be several months before the...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Andrew Craig Snyder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 28-year-old Harrison County man sentenced to prison recently…
WVNews

Joanne Reed

KINGWOOD — Surrounded by her loving family, Joanne H. “Jan” Reed passed away peaceably at home in Kingwood on Friday morning, June 10. She was 90. Jan was born May 10, 1932, in McAlpin, W.Va., the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Mary Hoff Pugh. Her mother was a music teacher, and her father was a general superintendent for the Lillybrook Coal Company near Beckley.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame: Rees fondly recalls Red Devil days

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WV News) — When summing up the athletic career of former Ravenswood Red Devil great Bernie Rees, the word “competitor” comes to mind. And now many years later, Rees, a 1987 Ravenswood High graduate, is still competing. In fact, he’s one of the best in...
WVNews

Post 56 falls to Garrett, 15-2

MCHENRY, Md. — Kingwood Post 56 was unable to find its mark on Monday as it fell to Garrett Post 71/214, 15-2, in an American Legion baseball matchup at Garrett College. The defending Maryland state runner-up opened the scoring in the bottom of the first with three runs before doubling its lead in the third with another three-run spot to make it 6-0.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Earth Science#Marine Corps Marathon#Sports#Greater Clarksburg#Wv News#Bridgeport High School#West Virginia University
WVNews

Rhododendron Girls State to be held at Davis & Elkins College (West Virginia)

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — Davis & Elkins College will welcome more than 200 rising high school seniors as American Legion Auxiliary Rhododendron Girls State returns for a full in-person session beginning Sunday and running through Friday. The young women selected to participate in West Virginia’s premier leadership academy...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Calendar of Events for Friday

Washington Irving High School Class of 1958 breakfast, 9:30 a.m., FOP Restaurant, Nutter Fort. Clarksburg Lions Club meeting, noon, Brickside Bar & Grille. Speaker: Aaron Williams. Contact Don Niles, 304-629-3575. Saturday, June 11. Dodgeball Tournament for Ukraine, 2 p.m., June 11 at Clarksburg City Park’s indoor facility. Middle and high...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (WV NEWS) – Sometimes in life, a setback is all one needs to propel them to success. And that is exactly what one-time Ripley Viking wrestling great Mitch Smith did following one of only three losses during his incredible high school career on the mats. It’s not...
WVNews

WVU offers summer STEM camps

MORGANTOWN — This summer, students from across West Virginia may discover their passions in STEM at West Virginia University by attending one of the Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources Engineering Challenge Camps. Designed to teach kids about science, technology, engineering and math, Statler College is...
WVNews

Faith & Hope service schedule

First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662. KAC Ministries, 305 Price St., Kingwood. Worship: 10 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Pastor A.C. Mann, 304-864-6153; Assistant Pastor Dave Mann, 304-864-0512. Info: 304-329-2636. Safe Haven Apostolic Church, 208...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Around the community

WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA — Samantha Chambers, of Aurora, is one of 958 students who earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Shenandoah University for the Spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students enrolled in baccalaureate degree programs must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
AURORA, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State University BOG to offer deal to Pierpont aviation program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State University Board of Governors on Friday voted in favor of giving Pierpont Community and Technical College an additional year to remove its aviation maintenance program, also known as the A&P School, from the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Shane Lyons on the changing world of college athletics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons let loose with a soft laugh as he thought about the question that had been posed to him Friday morning. "Could you ever have imagined seven years ago, when you came to take this job in Morgantown, how...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia Folklife Seeks Applications for 2022-2023 Statewide Folklife Apprenticeship Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Folklife Program, a project of the West Virginia Humanities Council, is now accepting applications for its statewide Folklife Apprenticeship Program. The program supports West Virginia master traditional artists or tradition bearers working with qualified apprentices on a year-long in-depth apprenticeship in their cultural expression or traditional art form. These apprenticeships of traditional music, dance, craft, foodways, storytelling, and more—in any cultural community in the Mountain State—facilitate the transmission of techniques and artistry of the forms as well as their histories and traditions. The award amount totals to $3,500; $3,000 to support the master artist and $500 to cover the costs of tools and materials for the apprentice. Artists and their proposed apprentice must apply together. Applications and guidelines are available at wvhumanities.org/folklifeapprenticeships or by calling state folklorist Jennie Williams at (304)346-8500. Applications are due August 1, 2022.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

Price’s heroic action is priceless

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Not many teenagers are out saving the planet, but one local 15-year-old recently became the hero to one tiny little four-legged, woodland creature and its mother. Gavin Price, soon to be a sophomore at Ravenswood High School, was on a fishing trip with his...
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Local Sports Briefs

The summer workout period is set to begin on Monday, June 13, for most Preston High School sports. Preston boys soccer will hold its first summer practices on June 8 and Jun 10. Then, starting on June 13, the practices will run from Monday through Friday all the way through July 1. Practices will last from 5:30 to 8 p.m. each night.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

The 100 greatest WVU men’s basketball players of all time: Nos. 91-95

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In this 21-part series, I’ll count down the 100 greatest Mountaineer men’s basketball players of all-time. Admittedly this list is not scientific. It is completely subjective, and obviously opinions may differ. Please feel free to visit our message boards at BlueGoldNews.com to provide your own thoughts on this list, either pro or con.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• A ceremony to honor PFC Zach Riffle will be held 12:30 p.m. on the Preston County Courthouse lawn. Riffle served in the United States Marine Corps as a landing support specialist. He died on Jan. 19 following a tactical vehicle rollover near Jacksonville, North Carolina. • At 2 p.m.,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy